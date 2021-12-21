Even with the cancellation of Tuesday’s game at Morgan State, James Madison’s upcoming holiday road trip could eventually prove huge if the Dukes have any hope of eventually playing their way onto the NCAA Tournament bubble.
JMU, which is scheduled to play at Penn on Dec. 28 before opening the Colonial Athletic Association slate with games at Towson, Delaware and Drexel, was banned from the CAA Tournament after the school announced it was leaving for the Sun Belt Conference. Thus, JMU’s only hope at its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013, is an at-large selection.
A mid-major such as James Madison would likely have rank among the nation’s Top 50 or so teams for at-large talk to have much weight, and right now JMU is far off. The Dukes need to keep winning and see their opponents win a bunch more as well. Second-year JMU coach Mark Byington said his main objective is to see his Dukes continue to improve, but he can’t stop fans from wondering if JMU’s 9-2 start could make dancing in March a possibility.
“For us to come back after Florida, I think we’ve really improved in practice and some of that is showing in the games,” Byington said. “We’ve got to stay on that track. The wins and losses take care of themselves. We’ve got to focus on what we do in practice, play the right way. No matter what you say about the CAA championship and all that, our goal is to be the best team we can be in March. That’s still our goal.”
Getting to the NCAA Tournament remains a long shot for the Dukes, even with the program’s best 11-game record in 35 years. As of Tuesday morning, JMU sat No. 141 in the NCAA’s NET rankings despite the lofty winning percentage.
Even with a victory against Virginia (No. 84 in NET) and a slate that featured several mid-major programs picked to finish at or near the top of their conference in the preseason, the NET rankings currently don’t look favorably on JMU’s strength of schedule, ranked No. 308 in the non-conference, and the Dukes lack a Quadrant 1 or 2 victory, something the selection committee looks for.
But heading out on the road potentially changes that. James Madison went 2-2 on its previous extended road trip and victories inside another team’s arena viewed quite favorably in the NET formula. If the Dukes could avoid a bad loss and knock off Towson and Delaware during the trip, those have potential to become some of JMU’s best victories to date.
Finding energy at home hasn’t been an issue for the Dukes, who are averaging a CAA-best 4,958 fans per game this season. But Byington wants to see his team show improvement on this trip over the previous four-game stretch away from Harrisoburg.
“I think we’re playing better basketball,” Byington said. “That’s probably more important than the fact we’ve won and everything else. As a coach, you want to make sure you are improving and getting better. I was a little worried because I thought we were making tracks like that, then we went down to Florida and just kind of lost our legs and our energy.”
JMU will play two games in Philadelphia during the road trip with Penn ranked No. 239 in NET and Drexel sitting at No. 199. Perhaps the best JMU can hope for at the moment is for those to remain Quadrant 3 victories should the Dukes win.
But Towson is currently ranked No. 81 and winning in suburban Baltimore could give JMU its first Quadrant 2 victory. A road win against a Top 75 team counts as a Quadrant 1 victory should the Tigers manage to climb in the NET as the season goes along.
A road victory at Delaware would currently rank as a Quadrant 3 win for the Dukes, but the Blue Hens could help JMU by sneaking into the Top 135.
Bottom line, the NET is bound to fluctuate daily — JMU went up two spots from Monday to Tuesday without playing a game — but if the Dukes can pick up road wins against teams with a shot to finish in the top tier of the conference standings they could see their stock climb even more.
JMU fans should also find themselves uncharacteristically rooting for Virginia and George Mason the rest of the season.
It appears to be a down season for Cavaliers and the ACC as a whole, but Tony Bennett’s teams have a tendency to improve significantly as the season goes along. If the Cavs can make a solid showing in conference play, JMU’s win against U.Va. has potential to turn into a Quadrant 2, or perhaps even a precious Quadrant 1 victory.
Mason was ranked No. 107 on Tuesday morning, putting JMU’s home victory against the Patriots in the Quadrant 3 category. But like Virginia in the ACC, George Mason’s Atlantic 10 schedule provides multiple opportunities to face teams ranked in the Top 100 both home and away. A good finish in the A-10 could make GMU another quality win for the Dukes.
The cancellation of the Morgan State game also provides an opportunity for JMU to add a quality opponent later in the season. If COVID outbreaks cause further disruptions, JMU’s strength of schedule could change dramatically, as Byington indicated he wants to find either high-major programs or highly-rated mid-majors as replacements.
“That’s why right now I’d only want to play a Power 5 (conference) right now, or wait to find a game later on,” Byington said. “Now we’re in a situation where we don’t have a CAA Tournament. The way everything is going right now, we might be dealing with some of the similar things we dealt with last year. So we can add somebody if we have cancellations in league play.”
