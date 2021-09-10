Two decades later, the memories aren’t any less vivid or any less unfathomable than when the terrorist attacks on our country happened.
Sept. 11, 2001 is a day no American should ever forget. Those who lost love ones don’t and neither do the first responders who rushed toward the chaos that Tuesday morning in Manhattan. The soldiers who served our country overseas in the months and years afterward don’t forget either.
This week, a team of veterans will visit the Valley as part of the USA Patriots’ tour. Known as America’s Amputee Softball Team, the USA Patriots — a non-profit organization with the goal of bringing athletic and veteran amputees together to promote inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities — will play a pair of exhibition contests on Thursday evening at Rockingham Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
“A lot of our guys signed up because they saw what happened [on Sept. 11] and they wanted to serve their country,” USA Patriots executive director Desirée Ellison told the News-Record about the veterans who play for the Patriots.
The first game will be against members of the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department and the second will come against a squad of former baseball and softball standouts from the area.
“You couple it with being so close to the 9/11 anniversary,” Ellison said. “And, so, it’s a combination of our guys choosing to go overseas — and unfortunately, they had to pay some of the price for that — and then the people back home, our first responders. They’re our last line of defense and hold the fort down at home.”
Kirby Dean, the director of parks and recreation for Rockingham County, said he’s thrilled to welcome the USA Patriots to the community.
“It’d be special under any circumstances to recognize folks who have put themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of the rest of us,” Dean said, “but especially when you consider some of the present-day circumstances we face. It’s more important to remind these guys of how much they’ve done and everything they continue to do. So, from that standpoint, it couldn’t be more relevant than it is right now.”
Dean said the first game is exciting because in his eyes it pits local heroes against the ones who served America at the highest level.
Ellison said she’s witnessed up close how through the sport of softball, these veterans can change their lives.
“A major issue in the veteran population, in general, is going from being active duty into civilian life,” she said. “And then compound that with a combat injury — and such a significant one to where you’ve actually lost a part of your body — it’s provided a huge road block in that transition process that’s already difficult enough.
“And with one of our guys specifically, he had ballooned up to about 300 pounds, he was depressed and wasn’t engaged in family or community life. And then one day, he realized he couldn’t keep doing this. He joined our team when he saw our promotions at his local [veterans affairs], and since joining the team he’s lost about 110 pounds and he’s taught his daughters the sport of softball and has transitioned off a lot of medications he was on for being a very unhealthy — mentally and physically — person. So, I see it every day.”
A few members of the Valley All-Star team made up of past local baseball and softball stars include ex-big leaguers Brian Bocock and Daryl Irvine.
