The JMU Convocation Center may not have seen its final college basketball game after all.
With James Madison selected to host the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament scheduled for March 6-9, it remains a possibility the conference chooses to play games at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center as well as the Convocation Center, which saw its final regular-season action last March.
“We remain in the planning process,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said Tuesday. “One of the unique scenarios of the tournament being at JMU is we have that option. It would really only come into play on one day. It’s something we are exploring.”
Last week, the Atlantic 10 announced it would use arenas at both the University of Richmond and VCU for its conference games. The majority of the tournament will take place at the Spiders’ Robins Center, but some early-round games will also go on inside VCU’s Siegel Center about six miles away.
Access to two arenas was a major factor in the Atlantic 10 choosing to move its tournament from Brooklyn to Richmond.
“What became really appealing as we began to vet and interview each one of the institutions that were vying to host, what became apparent and sort of evolved over the course of about two weeks was the really appealing possibility that we had two institutions within very close proximity, that were both willing to - and had the dates available - to host,” A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said. “That allowed us to have flexibility with where we could play games to help implement, at a higher level of efficiency and safety, our COVID protocols.”
D’Antonio said the CAA could utilize the Convocation Center for its quarterfinal round, which would include four games in one day. But the Colonial hasn’t finalized any plans and may play the entire event inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
For both conferences, the potential advantage of playing in two buildings on the busiest days is quicker turnaround between games. COVID-19 protocols will require most attendees - at this point events in Virginia are limited to 250 fans - to leave between games while the arenas are cleaned.
“Obviously with everything we are doing we are very sensitive to the cleaning aspect between games,” D’Antonio said. “I don’t know if ultimately we will end up there or not. My gut tells me we are going to try to see if playing all the games at one arena is possible, but it’s nice to know as we continue with our planning process we have that option in our pocket.”
For the Atlantic 10, using two arenas allows the conference to fit games into designated TV time slots. That league has a deal to show second-round and quarterfinal games on NBC Sports. That might be less of an issue for the CAA, which streams early-round games on FloSports before the semifinals and finals are broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
