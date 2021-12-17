As COVID-related cancellations and reschedulings have once again started to affect college sports, James Madison's high vaccination rates across the athletic department provide hope the Dukes can avoid being the source of any shutdowns.
Ohio State, Seton Hall, DePaul and Cleveland State are among several men's basketball programs that have recently paused team activities following outbreaks. VCU, Duke, Iona and Kentucky were some teams left looking for replacement opponents games were canceled.
Last season's college basketball schedule was severely disrupted by COVID-19. The Colonial Athletic Association, of which JMU remains a member until July 1, 2022, played less than 60 percent of its men's basketball games as scheduled in 2020-21.
Division I college sports were relatively unaffected by the virus during the 2021 fall seasons, but the emergence of the Omicron variant seems to have changed that with winter sports such as basketball in full swing. Early reports on Omicron suggest it is more easier transmitted than the previous Delta variant, but also less severe.
Still, the uptick of positive cases among some programs has been enough for the NCAA to begin considering altering the minimum number of games required to play in the NCAA Tournament, according to The Athletic.
Current policies and guidelines certainly favor programs with high vaccination rates, such as JMU. The Dukes athletic department is more than 98-percent vaccinated according to assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner. The vast majority of JMU's teams are 100-percent vaccinated.
Vaccinated individuals are subject to less testing and fewer contract tracing guidelines, meaning the odds of a team that is 100-percent vaccinated facing a full shutdown are slim.
"There is only testing of symptomatic cases," Warner said, referring to vaccinated players and staff. "Unvaccinated do go through a weekly protocol but we're fortunate to have very few of those among student-athletes and coaching staffs."
As other programs across the country go on pause, it remains a distinct possibility JMU could eventually have to shuffle its schedule, but it's less likely even a breakthrough case would force the Dukes to pause games or practices under current guidelines.
"There's no contact tracing among asymptomatic, vaccinated individuals," Warner said. "So if there was a positive, it would be isolated, not a full outbreak."
The Dukes football team was scheduled to play at North Dakota State on Friday night in the NCAA FCS semifinals while JMU's men's and women's basketball programs are each set to return to action early next week following an exam break.
(1) comment
Who cares about the next INVENTED and IRRELEVANT flu bug. Time to bury this BS and get on with life but the NCAA is run by mindless sheep!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.