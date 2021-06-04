The following players across the Valley Baseball League currently play their college baseball in the area or went to high school in the city/county. Their spring college stats are listed below their name.
CHARLOTTESVILLE TOM SOX
Brett Lindsay – INF – Eastern Mennonite
.365 BA, .450 OBP, 1 HR, 26 RBI, 9 SB
FRONT ROYAL CARDINALS
Ryan Murphy – RHP – James Madison
1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB
HARRISONBURG TURKS
Liam McDonnell – LHP – James Madison
36.2 IP, 50 H, 29 ER, 25 K, 21 BB
Bryce Safferwich – INF – James Madison
.256 BA, .348 OBP, 0 HR, 6 RBI, 0 SB
Conor Hartigan – OF – James Madison
.364 BA, .414 OBP, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 8 SB
Travis Reifsnider – C – James Madison
.314 BA, .448 OBP, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 8 SB
PURCELLVILLE CANNONS
Joe Vagotsky – RHP – James Madison
18.1 IP, 28 H, 20 ER, 16 K, 8 BB
STAUNTON BRAVES
Jacob Matheney – RHP – Patrick Henry CC/Buffalo Gap HS
25.2 IP, 21 H, 11 ER, 34 K, 17 BB
Tanner Moyers – RHP – Lenoir-Rhyne/Turner Ashby HS
41.1 IP, 46 H, 24 ER, 42 K, 9 BB
Grant Painter – INF – James Madison/Riverheads HS
Did Not Play
Callaway Sigler – OF – James Madison
.091 BA, .167 OBP, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 SB
STRASBURG EXPRESS
Donavan Burke – LHP – James Madison
33 IP, 19 H, 11 ER, 38 K, 17 BB
Matt Kleinfelter – RHP – James Madison
4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
Cam Irvine – INF – High Point/Spotswood HS
.312 BA, .409 OBP, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 0 SB
Dan Ouderkirk – RHP – West Virginia/Spotswood HS
17 IP, 17 H, 15 ER, 23 K, 19 BB
WOODSTOCK RIVER BANDITS
Brennan Abbott – LHP – James Madison
Did Not Pitch
Jaylon Lee – OF – Eastern Mennonite
.372 BA, .441 OBP, 7 HR, 26 RBI, 11 SB
Tristan Gordon – Milligan (TN)/Page County HS
.167 BA, .375 OBP, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB
Kevin Navedo – Bridgewater College/Harrisonburg HS
.281 BA, .394 OBP, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 1 SB
