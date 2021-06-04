VBL Locals Art

Harrisonburg Turks catcher Travis Reifsnider, a member of the James Madison program, catches a bullpen session during practice on Wednesday.

 Greg Madia / DN-R

The following players across the Valley Baseball League currently play their college baseball in the area or went to high school in the city/county. Their spring college stats are listed below their name.

CHARLOTTESVILLE TOM SOX

Brett Lindsay – INF – Eastern Mennonite

.365 BA, .450 OBP, 1 HR, 26 RBI, 9 SB

FRONT ROYAL CARDINALS

Ryan Murphy – RHP – James Madison

1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB

HARRISONBURG TURKS

Liam McDonnell – LHP – James Madison

36.2 IP, 50 H, 29 ER, 25 K, 21 BB

Bryce Safferwich – INF – James Madison

.256 BA, .348 OBP, 0 HR, 6 RBI, 0 SB

Conor Hartigan – OF – James Madison

.364 BA, .414 OBP, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 8 SB

Travis Reifsnider – C – James Madison

.314 BA, .448 OBP, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 8 SB

PURCELLVILLE CANNONS

Joe Vagotsky – RHP – James Madison

18.1 IP, 28 H, 20 ER, 16 K, 8 BB

STAUNTON BRAVES

Jacob Matheney – RHP – Patrick Henry CC/Buffalo Gap HS

25.2 IP, 21 H, 11 ER, 34 K, 17 BB

Tanner Moyers – RHP – Lenoir-Rhyne/Turner Ashby HS

41.1 IP, 46 H, 24 ER, 42 K, 9 BB

Grant Painter – INF – James Madison/Riverheads HS

Did Not Play

Callaway Sigler – OF – James Madison

.091 BA, .167 OBP, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 SB

STRASBURG EXPRESS

Donavan Burke – LHP – James Madison

33 IP, 19 H, 11 ER, 38 K, 17 BB

Matt Kleinfelter – RHP – James Madison

4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB

Cam Irvine – INF – High Point/Spotswood HS

.312 BA, .409 OBP, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 0 SB

Dan Ouderkirk – RHP – West Virginia/Spotswood HS

17 IP, 17 H, 15 ER, 23 K, 19 BB

WOODSTOCK RIVER BANDITS

Brennan Abbott – LHP – James Madison

Did Not Pitch

Jaylon Lee – OF – Eastern Mennonite

.372 BA, .441 OBP, 7 HR, 26 RBI, 11 SB

Tristan Gordon – Milligan (TN)/Page County HS

.167 BA, .375 OBP, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB

Kevin Navedo – Bridgewater College/Harrisonburg HS

.281 BA, .394 OBP, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 1 SB

