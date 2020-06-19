J.D. Mundy said he learned a lot the summer he played in the Valley Baseball League with Covington in 2018, hitting .353 with 14 homers in regular-season play.
“I really learned about the game from an approach-side of the plate,” the left-handed slugger told the News-Record on Friday. “We had a really special team.”
Now the Roanoke native, who played in college at Virginia Tech and Radford, will take some of that knowledge to pro baseball after signing as a non-drafted free agent (NDFA) with the Baltimore Orioles this week.
Mundy signed with the Orioles after a solid 2020 season at Radford that was cut short due to COVID-19. “I was very excited,” Mundy said of signing.
He also heard from scouts this spring with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. Former James Madison infielder Rob Mummau is a scout for Seattle — but is based in Florida.
The only Major League game Mundy has seen in person was at Camden Yards his senior year of high school as the Orioles hosted the Yankees.
“They were my favorite team growing up,” he said of the Orioles. His favorite players were Manny Machado, now with San Diego, Mark Trumbo, and Adam Jones — who played last year with Arizona.
After his name was not called after the five-round MLB draft, Mundy heard Sunday from Blacksburg-based scout Rich Morales of the Orioles. Last year Morales signed pitcher Shelton Perkins out of James Madison University and in 2016 he helped land hurler Brenan Hanifee, a fourth-round pick out of Turner Ashby High in 2016. Morales was the Orioles scout of the year in 2018.
Other Shenandoah Valley connections to the Orioles also include former VBL Hall of Famer and Virginia Tech product Johnny Oates, a former Baltimore manager who died in Richmond in 2004; VBL Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo, who also managed the Orioles; Staunton native Larry Sheets, a product of EMU basketball who played for the Orioles from 1984-89; and outfielder Steve Finley, who starred for the Harrisonburg Turks and broke in with the Orioles in 1989.
Another Valley League product to sign with the Orioles this week was Auburn pitcher Ryan Watson, who played for the Front Royal Cardinals in 2017. The 6-foot-5 right-hander made five appearances this spring and posted an ERA of 1.23.
Outfielder Aaron Palensky, who played in college at Nebraska, was signed by the Yankees. He played in the VBL with the Winchester Royals.
“A childhood dream came true today and I’m thrilled for what the future holds with the New York Yankees,” he told a television station in Nebraska.
A first baseman, Mundy played at Northside High.
He began his college career at Virginia Tech in 2017 as he made 21 starts at designated hitter. As a sophomore, he made 38 starts split between first base and DH.
Mundy then transferred to Radford, a Division I member of the Big South Conference. He said he made the move mainly due to baseball, figuring he would see more playing time at Radford after a coaching change with the Hokies.
“The transition was pretty easy. Thanks to my teammates for making that transition easier,” he said. “I fit in really easy with them.”
His uncle, Kelly Dampeer, played at Radford in the 1990s and in the minor leagues with the Cleveland Indians. Dampeer is now a realtor in the Roanoke area and a high school baseball coach at Northside, according to Mundy.
Mundy hit .304 for the Highlanders in 2019 and was an all-conference pick — his 13 homers were fourth-best in the Big South.
This past season he hit .385 in 17 games and led Radford with four homers and had 19 RBIs before play stopped.
“It was pretty frustrating. We had a pretty good team,” he said. “It kind of (stinks) it got cut short.”
A minor league season is unlikely this year so Mundy plans to work out in the Roanoke area and just wait for more information from the Orioles. “They have not told me much,” he said.
The Orioles hold spring training in Sarasota, Florida — and Mundy hopes to be there by 2021. Perkins and Hanifee were there when baseball shut down in March.
NOTES: Before playing in the Valley League, Mundy appeared in the Northwoods League in 2017 for a team in Michigan. Last summer, the slugger played for a wood-bat league in New York State ... Former New Market VBL player Jack Hartman, drafted in the fourth round last week by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Appalachian State, had not signed as of Friday afternoon ... The MLB draft was 40 rounds in 2019 ... The chance for any kind of season for 2020 took a wrong turn Friday. The last work stoppage was in 1994, and there was a strike in 1981. As for this year, the Major League Baseball Players Association sent out a statement Friday night that said: “MLB has informed the Association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games. Our Executive Board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, Players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible.”
