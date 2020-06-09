Protests continue in large cities and small towns across the United States as the nation reckons with its history and continued patterns of racial injustice. The ongoing movement is also happening on social media, with many prominent sports figures with ties to the Shenandoah Valley expressing themselves.
Here’s a sampling of what they’ve had to say:
KENNY BROOKS (@CoachBrooksVT)
The Waynesboro product who now coaches the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program both played for the James Madison men’s team and coached the JMU women’s program. He’s posted multiple messages regarding racism and hope in America. Among them was one about his role as a coach in educating younger citizens.
“Just got off a zoom with my @HokiesWBB team discussing the events in our country. They know me as Coach but tonight I was able 2 let them see the world from 50 yrs as a black man in America! Hard bringing up past experiences but it was necessary 2 educate them 4 change #Luke631”
GARY RAMEY (@GaryRameyJr on Twitter)
The former Bridgewater College linebacker helped lead the Eagles to an undefeated regular season and a return to the NCAA Division III playoffs last fall. In the midst of pursuing a professional playing career, the recent BC graduate has also used his platform to address social injustice.
“After this past week, is there any possible way that one can deny the existence of racially motivated police brutality in America?”
JENNY POSEY (@JennyLoganPosey on Twitter)
The Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball coach, a Luray native who played at Bridgewater College, used her Twitter account to post her own thoughts along with retweeting official statements from the EMU program.
“The world of sport shows how beautifully a diverse group of people can work together to achieve greatness. Our country should be no exception. Spread love for others. Stand up for justice! #Black_Lives_Matter #GeorgeFloyd”
KRISTI TOLIVER (@KristiToliver on Twitter and ktoli20 on Instagram)
Toliver, the former Harrisonburg High point guard who helped lead the Washington Mystics to the WNBA title last season, posted multiple pictures and videos from the middle of the protests in DC’s Lafayette Square near the White House, along with the word “United” and the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.
JIMMY MORELAND(@JRMIV on Twitter)
The former JMU All-American and current Washington NFL player delivers a message of unity via Twitter.
“This is all we got to do is listen to each other. We may not always agree with each other or always see eye to eye but this land we have to share together. It’s up to us to leave the world better than when we first came in it.”
BRYAN SCHOR (@bryanschor on Twitter)
An FCS national championship-winning quarterback at JMU, Schor is now a graduate assistant at East Carolina. He retweeted several messages in support of protests in recent days but also posted his own thoughts in response to a television appearance by another former Duke standout, John Daka, who participated in protests in Washington.
“Chances to do the right thing are fleeting moments. When you miss an opportunity to intervene and address something, you may never have that chance again. We’ve got to do better.”
JAYVIS HARVEY (jay.smooth14 on Instagram)
The sophomore guard on the JMU men’s basketball team was among many athletes who posted a picture of themselves playing with “I CAN’T BREATHE,” to quote George Floyd who was killed last month by Minneapolis police officers, superimposed over their uniform.
Harvey included the caption “All that matters right now, throw everything else out the window. #blacklivesmatter”
KEVIN SUTTON (@CoachSutton)
The former JMU basketball player and current Rhode Island assistant coach has also posted and retweeted multiple messages in support of the movement and in opposition to hate and racism. Among them have been quotes from Martin Luther King Jr., including:
“‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’” - Dr. King #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #bevocal #BeBrave”
NIKKI OPPENHEIMER (@nopps14 on Twitter and n.opps on Instagram)
Oppenheimer, a junior guard on the JMU women’s basketball team, took it upon herself to produce a video with her teammates to denounce racism and posted it to her social media accounts.
“I wanted to create something about the injustice in our country so I got my team together to share our voice. @JMUWBasketball #BlackLivesMatter”
