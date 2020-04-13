The Valley Baseball League called off its season earlier this month due to COVID-19, meaning top amateur players won't have a chance to hone their skills this summer.
It also means local fans will miss out on the chance to be just a foul ball away from future Major League players – a gap that normally widens as they climb the pro ladder.
In recent years, however, Valley fans only had to drive to Washington and Baltimore to see former VBL stars.
Among former/current members of the Orioles and Nationals who spent at least one summer in the VBL include Daniel Murphy (Luray, Nationals), Clint Robinson (Harrisonburg, Nationals), Jon Rauch (Harrisonburg, Nationals), Will Harris (Staunton, Nationals), Chad Tracy (Staunton, Nationals), Luke Scott (Staunton, Orioles), Chris Hoiles (Harrisonburg, Orioles), Steve Finley (Harrisonburg, Orioles) and Jimmy Key (Winchester, Orioles).
Murphy, now with the Colorado Rockies, played two summers under manager Mike Bocock with Luray in the VBL.
"He was probably the best hitter I ever had," Turner Ashby graduate Bocock said this past weekend. "He is a very cerebral player. He was also one of the best teammates that I ever coached. He was a dugout guy, he kept everything fun. He was a perfect teammate for a summer league."
Murphy, who played in Luray in 2004-05, enjoyed playing for Bocock.
"He brought a ton of energy, a ton of baseball knowledge," Murphy told the News-Record in 2016. "He was instrumental in helping us get to the playoffs both years I was there."
Murphy said using a wooden bat in the VBL was essential in his development.
"You better hit the barrel," he said. "I really enjoyed my experience there, the entire league was great, especially Luray. Being able to swing a wood bat while you are in college not only makes you a better hitter but helps prepare for a pro career, which I was fortunate to do."
After playing for Luray, the Florida native was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year for Division I Jacksonville in 2006 after batting .398 with 55 RBIs that season. He broke into the Major Leagues with the New York Mets in 2008 and was the 2015 NLCS MVP while helping New York reach the World Series. He played for the Nationals from 2016 until he was traded to the Cubs during the 2018 season.
The left-handed hitter led the National League in doubles with 47 while hitting .347 for Washington in 2016. Murphy was hitting .292 in 24 at-bats with the Rockies in Cactus League action before pro baseball was shut down last month due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bocock, a member of the VBL Hall of Fame, was slated to manage Woodstock this summer. He also managed Scott, who hit 27 homers for Baltimore in 2010, and Tracy when they played in Staunton. Tracy ended his MLB career in 2013 with Washington.
Robinson, teammates with Murphy in Washington, played for manager Bob Wease and the Turks in 2006.
"He was from Troy in Alabama," Wease said this weekend. "He played first base at Troy but he played right field and first base for me. We had a tremendous team that year."
Robinson was then drafted in the 25th round by Kansas City in 2007. He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2012 and then played for the Nationals in 2015-16 in his last two big-league seasons. Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore, who played in college at George Mason, is also in the VBL Hall of Fame.
Robinson was a backup first baseman for the Nationals as he spelled injury-prone Ryan Zimmerman, the former University of Virginia standout.
Hoiles played for the Turks in 1985, according to Wease. That team also included outfielder Finley and Coastal Carolina product Kirt Manwaring, a future catcher in the majors.
"That was a heck of a team," said Wease, who took over the Turks after Hoiles played here.
Hoiles, after playing for Harrisonburg, was drafted out of Eastern Michigan in 1986 by the Detroit Tigers. He broke into the majors with Baltimore in 1989 and spent his entire career with the Orioles through 1998, with 151 career homers.
In addition, Nationals assistant general manager Doug Harris, a former pitcher for James Madison University, played for the Harrisonburg Turks. Virginia graduate Mike Cubbage, part of the Washington scouting department last season, is a member of VBL Hall of Fame following an MLB career as a player and manager. And Jeff Garber, who works in player development for the Nationals, played for the Front Royals Cardinals during his JMU career.
Harris, who pitched for the Turks in 1990, went on to play in the minors for the Orioles, Royals, and Marlins. "He was a good pitcher," Wease said of Harris.
That 1990 Harrisonburg team also included JMU products Mike Hubbard (catcher), and pitchers Larry Mitchell and Rick Croushore. They all eventually made the major leagues as players; Hubbard is a native of Lynchburg and Mitchell is a Charlottesville High graduate.
There were several future college coaches on that 1990 squad, including Creighton product Brian O'Connor, now the head coach at Virginia; Tom Walter, the head coach at Wake Forest; and Kevin O'Sullivan, the head coach at Florida who played at Virginia. Walter graduated from Georgetown, coached at George Washington and was the manager of the New Market Rebels of the VBL in 1994.
Rauch, with the Turks in 1998, was drafted out of Morehead State in the third round in 1999 by the Chicago White Sox. The big right-hander was part of the first Nationals team in 2005 and two years later he led the league in appearances with 88.
A few years earlier, in the mid-1980s, outfielder Finley spent two summers with Harrisonburg while a college player at Southern Illinois. He was drafted by the Orioles in 1986, made his MLB debut three years later with Baltimore and hit 304 homers in a career that ended with the Rockies in 2007.
Finley and Hoiles were teammates on the Orioles with Staunton native Larry Sheets, a basketball standout at Eastern Mennonite University. Sheets was not eligible to play in the VBL since he signed a pro contract with the Orioles in 1978. Cubbage played in the VBL for Charlottesville while Sam Perlozzo, the Orioles manager from 2005-07, played for Waynesboro and New Market.
