There will be a new champion in the Valley Baseball League this summer.
Purcellville took its first lead of the game in the seventh inning, added an insurance run in the eighth and shut down Strasburg late for a 9-7 win in Game 3 of the best-of-three quarterfinal series at First Bank Park on Thursday.
With the victory, the Cannons won the series 2-1 and knocked out the league’s defending champions to advance to the semifinals against top-seeded Woodstock. That series was set to begin on Friday at 7 p.m. at Central High School.
Purcellville trailed by a run entering the seventh inning against the Express, but used RBI singles from Ryan Dooley (James Madison) and Albert Serrano to score a pair of runs and take back the lead at 8-7.
Bear Madliak added an RBI single to center field in the eighth to push to lead to two for the Cannons and on the mound, reliever Jabbari Smith did his part with 3.1 innings of shutout baseball in relief, striking out five.
At the plate for Purcellville, it was a well-balanced effort with nine different players getting at least one hit with Serrano finishing with two and a pair of RBIs and Justin Acal finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored in the leadoff spot.
Zane Denton finished 3-for-4 with a homer and a trio of RBIs for Strasburg in the season-ending loss while Henry Koehler added a pair of hits himself.
Cam Clonch also finished with a two-run home run for the Express.
Purcellville 110 310 210 — 9 11 3
Strasburg 203 020 000 — 7 10 3
Burke, Rose (5), Smith (6), Muscar (9) and Torres, Madliak. Ursitti, Droll (4), Jackman (6), Demi (7), Rosenkranz (9) and Hooks. W — Smith (1-0). L — Jackman (0-1). SV — Muscar (1). HR — STR: Clonch, first inning, one on. Denton, third inning, two on.
In other VBL playoff action Thursday:
Charlottesville 6, Covington 2: At Veterans Memorial Park, Charlottesville completed a doubleheader sweep of Covington to win the best-of-three quarterfinal series in the opening round of the postseason.
Jackson Nove tossed five shutout innings in relief for the Tom Sox in the Game 2 win, giving up just four hits and a run while earning three strikeouts in the process.
At the plate for Charlottesville, Kalvin Alexander was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs while Christian Martin had three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Nate Stocum led the Lumberjacks with a trio of hits himself and an RBI.
Earlier in the day, Charlottesville cruised to a 13-2 win in Game 1.
In that victory, Nicholas Ericsson was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs while Matthew Prevesk finished 2-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs as well.
Trey Yesavege pitched seven innings in the Game 1 win for the Tom Sox, giving up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out seven.
Charlottesville will take on rival Waynesboro in the league semifinals.
Charlottesville 002 400 000 — 6 12 0
Covington 002 000 000 — 2 10 0
Olsen, Nove (4), Bryan (9) and Alexander. Lucas, Bonnet (4), Gorzcyca (7), Burkholder (9) and Piulats. W — Nove (1-0). L — Lucas (0-1). HR — CHA: Alexander, fourth inning, one on.
