Cullen Horowicz crushed a two-run home run — his second of the night — in the top of the ninth inning and James Madison’s Tyler Muscar shut down the home team for the final three outs as Purcellville earned an 8-6 win over Strasburg in Game 1 of the Valley Baseball League best-of-three quarterfinal series at First Bank Park on Tuesday.
It was a solid all-around effort for the Cannons, who lead the series 1-0, with Ryne Guida leading the way with a 3-for-4 effort that included a double and a trio of RBIs.
Horowicz was 2-for-5 with two homers, two runs scored and three RBIs himself while Andrew Washington finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs as well.
Justin Acal and Albert Serrano added two hits apiece for Purcellville in the victory.
On the mound, Muscat tossed the final two frames, giving up a run on two hits with four strikeouts while Miles Hellums got the start and struck out six in five frames.
For the Express, former James Madison standout and incoming University of Virginia outfielder Travis Reifsnider had a huge night, going 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs while Henry Koehler also finished with a trio of hits and an RBI in the loss.
Tommy Tavarez added a solo home run for Strasburg while Ty Hooks had two hits.
Purcellville 301 000 202 — 8 11 3
Strasburg 000 300 210 — 6 11 1
Hellums, Smith (6), Muscar (8) and Torres. Kelley, Dean (6), Jackman (7), Rosenkranz (9) and Hooks. W — Muscat (1-0). L — Rosenkranz (0-1). HR — PUR: Washington, first inning, one on. Horowicz, first nine, none on. Horowicz, ninth inning, one on. STR: Reifsnider, fourth inning, none on. Tavarez, fourth inning, none on. Reifsnider, seventh inning, one on.
In other VBL playoff action Tuesday:
Woodstock 9, Front Royal 5: Justin Wachs went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as Woodstock defeated Front Royal in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at home.
Max Galvin added two hits and an RBI for the River Bandits, who lead the quarterfinal series 1-0, while Jake Lycette finished with a pair of hits as well in the victory.
Frankie Ritter, a Shenandoah University product, had a two-run single for Woodstock.
On the mound, John Gillis got the start and tossed four innings, giving up no runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Kelan Hoover later came in to close the game, tossing the final two frames and giving up just one walk with a strikeout.
For the Cardinals, Jo Jo Jackson put on a show with four hits and an RBI in the loss.
Front Royal 000 030 020 — 5 7 0
Woodstock 300 110 13x — 9 10 1
Schultz, Adams (5), Greenlead (8) and Poppell. Gillis, Herrera (5), Smith (6), Glenn (7), Hoover (8) and Wachs. W — Smith (1-0). L — Schultz (0-1). SV — Hoover (1).
