At Bing Crosby Stadium, Woodstock scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and Kelan Hoover tossed an efficient 1-2-3 perfect ninth inning to close it out in a 6-2 victory over Front Royal to sweep the best-of-three Valley Baseball League quarterfinal series on Wednesday.
With the score knotted at 2-2 and two outs already on the board for the River Bandits, Jake Lycette and Jalen Buster drew back-to-back walks.
In the ensuing at-bat, R.J. Stinson singles to bring home Lycette and give Woodstock the lead but the visitors weren’t done scoring quite yet.
Frankie Ritter then delivered an RBI double for the River Bandits, followed by a two-run single from Jack Spyke to extend the lead to four runs.
Hoover then got a fly out to center and struck out two to end the game.
Stinson had a huge night for Woodstock with four hits and a pair of RBIs.
On the mound, Christian Gordon got the start and tossed four innings, giving up one run on two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Tyler Wilkinson also tossed 2.2 innings of no-hit relief baseball, walking one and striking out two while Hunter Smith allowed a hit and a walk but no runs while also picking up a pair of strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.
In the season-ending loss for the Cardinals, Trent Jeffcoat and Jeffery Lonon each finished with RBI singles and Brennan Chisholm had a hit.
Daniel Johnson pitched a strong game for Front Royal, giving up no runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings of work.
The River Bandits will now await the winner of the Strasburg-Purcellville series in the semifinal round. The Express defeated the Cannons on Wednesday to even the best-of-three series at one game apiece.
Woodstock 000 000 204 — 6 8 3
Front Royal 000 100 100 — 2 3 2
Gordon, Wilkinson (5), Smith (7), Hoover (9) and Wachs. Johnson, Jarrell (7), Munoz (9) and Poppell. W — Hoover (1-0). L — Jarrell (0-1).
In other VBL playoff action Wednesday:
Strasburg 8, Purcellville 0: Lucas Hartman tossed six shutout innings, giving up just five hits and three walks while racking up nine strikeouts on the night as Strasburg evened the best-of-three quarterfinal series against Purcellville with an impressive Game 2 victory at Fireman’s Field.
Noah Hertzler, a recent Broadway graduate and William & Mary signee, tossed three shutout frames in relief, striking out two for the Express.
At the plate for Strasburg, Ty Hooks had three hits and four RBIs while Henry Koehler had two hits and an RBI and Cade Parker also had two hits.
The Cannons were led by James Madison third baseman Carson Bell, who finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a triple in the setback.
Strasburg 002 030 003 — 8 8 1
Purcellville 000 000 000 — 0 8 1
Hartman, Hertzler (7) and Hooks. Vogatsky, Miramontes (5), Rose (7), Trunnell (8), Schwerdtfeger (9), Lyman (9) and Madliak. W — Hartman (1-0). L — Vogatsky (0-1).
