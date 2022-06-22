Michael Rosario was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and Harrisonburg used a five-run sixth inning to push past Covington 8-4 in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday.
Mitchell Farris had a three-run triple for the Turks (10-6) while Seaver King had a two-run single and Jake Stadler added an RBI double.
On the mound for Harrisonburg, Jake Wolf came in for the fourth inning to relieve starter John Bufford Jr. and finished the game from there, giving up just two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters.
The Lumberjacks (5-9) were led by Bradke Lohry, who was 3-for-4.
Covington 011 020 000 — 4 10 1
Harrisonburg 111 005 00x — 8 8 0
Guerrero, Carver (3), Standen (7) and Piulats. Bufford Jr., Wolf (4) and Stadler. W — Wolf (1-0). L — Carver (0-1). HR — HAR: Rosario, third inning, none on.
In other VBL action Tuesday:
Winchester 12, Front Royal 2: At Jim Barnett Park, Chayce Bryant was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and Will Long was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs himself as Winchester cruised past rival Front Royal.
Colton Ryals also added two hits for the Royals (8-9) while Sam Davies got the start on the mound and allowed two runs on three hits and a pair of walks with three strikeouts before Tatum Watie tossed 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball to close the contest out, picking up a strikeout as well.
For the Cardinals (6-9), Drew Camp had an RBI double to lead the way.
Front Royal 000 110 0 — 2 4 3
Winchester 020 020 8 — 12 10 0
Fisher, Stanhope (6), Munoz (7) and Poppell. Davies, Watie (5) and Slater. W — Watie (1-1). L — Fisher (0-3). HR — WIN: Bryant, second inning, none on.
Charlottesville 8, Waynesboro 4: Trey Yunger was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead a balanced attack at the plate as Charlottesville remained in first place in the South Division with a road win at Waynesboro.
Satchell Norman was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Tom Sox (9-5).
For the Generals (9-7), Matt Ruiz finished 3-for-5 with an RBI as well.
Charlottesville 000 004 220 — 8 11 2
Waynesboro 020 000 101 — 4 9 3
Wagner, Bryan (5), Nove (6), Marsh (8) and Ericsson. Blackwell, Locke (6), Montagna (7), Correa (8), Hardie (9) and Garrison. W — Bryan (1-0). L — Blackwell (0-1). HR — WAY: Felix, seventh inning, none on.
Purcellville 6, Woodstock 0: Agyei Quinichett pitched six innings of shutout baseball, giving up three hits and a trio of walks while striking out four as Purcellville earned a road upset of Woodstock at Central High.
Tyler Muscar (James Madison) was equally as impressive for the Cannons (6-10), giving up just a hit and a walk with four strikeouts in three innings of relief work while Dylan Strickland had two hits and an RBI at the plate.
For the River Bandits (9-6), Renzo Gonzalez finished with a pair of hits.
Purcellville 000 030 030 — 6 10 2
Woodstock 000 000 000 — 0 4 4
Quinichett, Muscar (7) and Madliak. Wilkinson, Davis (6), O’Neal (7), Avila (9) and Wachs. W — Quinichett (1-0). L — Wilkinson (1-3).
