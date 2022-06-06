One night after hitting a go-ahead shot against Staunton, Garrett Bogart crushed a two-out walk-off grand slam to give Waynesboro a wild 10-9 win over Harrisonburg in Valley Baseball League action at Kate Collins Field on Sunday.
TJ Clarkson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate for the Generals (2-1).
For the Turks (1-1), who won in walk-off fashion themselves on Friday in their home opener against Charlottesville, James Madison transfer outfielder Jaylon Lee was 2-for-4 with four RBIs while Blake Butcher finished 3-for-5 with an RBI himself.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was Mitchell Farris and Seaver King with two hits apiece while Matthew Mamatas was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Harrisonburg 003 000 240 — 9 14 0
Waynesboro 310 010 005 — 10 8 1
Bufford Jr., Williams (2), Pryzgoda (4), Smith (6) and Warden. Mortenson, Locke (5), Clarkson (7), Harley (8), Ricko (8) and Michael. W — Ricko. L — Smith. HR — H: Lee, third inning, two on. W: Bogarts, ninth inning, bases loaded.
In other VBL action Sunday:
Woodstock 7, Strasburg 1: Isaac Wengert tossed six innings, giving up zero runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five as Woodstock earned their first win with a victory over Strasburg at First Bank Park.
Tomas Sanchez was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for the River Bandits (1-2) while Dario Herrera tossed two scoreless frames.
For the Express (2-1), former Spotswood standout Daniel Ouderkirk (West Virginia) tossed four innings, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six while Henry Koehler was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Woodstock 000 150 100 — 7 8 1
Strasburg 100 000 000 — 1 8 3
Wengert, Herrera (7), Smith (9) and Espinosa, Chronis. Ouderkirk, Rozakis (5), Ponder (6), Austin (9) and Hooks. W — Wengert. L — Rozakis. HR — W: Sanchez, fourth inning, none on. Sanchez, fifth nine, two on.
New Market 4, Front Royal 2: Blayne Deaton pitched four shutout innings, giving up just a single walk and striking out five to help unbeaten New Market earn a win over Front Royal at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Bryce Fowler was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Rebels (3-0) in the win.
For the Cardinals (1-2), Kevin Warunek got the start and pitched four innings, giving up zero runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
New Market 000 030 100 — 4 9 4
Front Royal 110 000 000 — 2 6 1
Mendoza, Deaton (5), Sanchez (9) and Beckstead. Warunek, Sachais (5), Johnson (9) and Poppell. W — Deaton. L — Sachais. SV — Sanchez.
Winchester 4, Purcellville 1: At Fireman’s Field, Jake Cohen tossed seven innings, giving up one run on three hits and zero walks while racking up 13 strikeouts in Winchester’s low-scoring victory over Purcellville.
Matthew Rivera was 3-for-5 with a solo homer for the Royals (1-2).
The Cannons (1-2) were led by Agyei Quinichett, who pitched five innings, giving up one run on just one hit and four walks with a trio of strikeouts.
Winchester 100 001 020 — 4 4 0
Purcellville 000 100 000 — 1 4 2
Cohen, Brodeur (8), Watie (9) and Long, Slater. Quinichett, Nichols (6), Black (7), Miramontes (9) and Madliak. W — Cohen. L — Nichols. HR — WIN: Rivera, sixth inning, none on.
Covington 3, Charlottesville 0: Aaron Potter, Andrew Standen and Carson Lowder combined to give up no runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 10 in Covington’s shutout of Charlottesville at home.
Victor Rodriguez and Michael Piulats each homered for the Lumberjacks (2-0) while Gavin Baird led the way at the plate with a pair of hits.
For the Tom Sox (0-2), Tyler Horvat got the start and gave up three runs on four hits and zero walks with a pair of strikeouts in the loss.
Charlottesville 000 000 000 — 0 6 0
Covington 100 110 00x — 3 5 0
Horvat, Nove (6), Halladay (9) and Norman. Potter, Standen (3), Lowder (8) and Piulats. W — Standen. L — Horvat. SV — Lowder. HR — COV: Rodriguez, fourth inning, none on. Piulats, fifth inning, none on.
