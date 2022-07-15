Don't look now, but Staunton is playing some of its best baseball of the season.
The Braves hosted Covington at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park on Thursday and picked up an impressive 4-3 victory over their fellow South Division rival in Valley Baseball League action.
With the victory, Staunton has now won four of its last five games.
Nathan Knowles picked up the win on the mound for Staunton, tossing three innings and striking out four in relief while giving up just one run on two hits and three walks. Fort Defiance alum and current James Madison pitcher Ryan Cook, meanwhile, got the start and threw one strikeout in four innings pitched, giving up just one earned run on two hits and a trio of walks for his second strong start this summer.
Marty Neal picked up the save for the Braves, his fourth of the season.
Felix Diaz led Staunton (13-21) with two hits and an RBI on the night. Joe Delossantos and Will Carlone had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Braves.
For the Lumberjacks, Michael Pavelchak had a team-high two hits. Nate Stocum and Carlos Pineyro picked up RBIs for Covington (14-18).
Cooper Webb took the loss as the starter, tossing five innings and striking out two.
Covington 100 110 000 — 3 6 2
Staunton 200 200 00x — 4 9 2
Webb, Gorczyca (6) and Piulats. Cook, Knowles (5), Dressler (8), Neal (9) and Pereira. W — Knowles (3-2). L — Webb (0-2). SV — Neal (4).
In other VBL action Thursday.
Strasburg 6, Woodstock 0: Cam Clonch had a home run as Strasburg earned a shutout win over Woodstock at Central High School.
Armando Albert, Henry Koehler and Tammy Tavarez each had two hits for the Express in the impressive victory.
Luke Jackman picked up the win for Strasburg (18-13), tossing 1.1 innings and striking out three. Anthony Ursitti struck out five as the starter.
For the River Bandits (19-14), Kelan Hoover highlighted the night, tossing five innings and striking out 10 as the starter.
Strasburg 100 020 021 — 6 10 0
Woodstock 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Ursitti, Jackman (4), Droll (6), Austin (8), Rosenkranz (9) and Hooks. Hoover, Wilkinson (6), Herrera (7), Lam (8), Glenn (8), Lageman (9) and Wachs. W — Jackman (1-0). L — Hoover (4-1). HR — STR: Clonch, ninth inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.