Joe Delossantos was 2-for-4 with a double and Garrett Staton had a two-run single as Staunton held off Waynesboro for a 7-6 win in Valley Baseball League at Union Home Mortgage Park on Thursday.
Michael Robertson (Mary Baldwin) was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Braves (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.
In the circle, Brooks Helton tossed 3.2 shutout innings in relief for Staunton, giving up just two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Joseph Sullivan III and Matt Ruiz had a pair of hits for the Generals (2-2).
Staunton 023 011 000 — 7 8 2
Waynesboro 051 000 000 — 6 8 1
Arrington, Matheney (3), Brizendine (5), Helton (6), Neal (9) and Peterson. Kelly, Locke (3), Price (6) and Useche. W — Helton. L — Price. SV — Neal.
In other VBL action Thursday:
New Market 12, Purcellville 2: At Fireman’s Field, Mason Moore pitched six innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out eight and Evan Byers added two shutout innings in relief, giving up just three hits with a strikeout as New Market earned a win over Purcellville.
Garett Wallace was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer for the Rebels (4-2).
For the Cannons (2-4), Brady Drawbaugh had a solo shot of his own.
New Market 230 003 11 — 12 15 0
Purcellville 100 100 00 — 2 9 1
Moore, Byers (7) and Lambert. Walker, Van Meter (1), Muscat (2), Guzzi (4), Cortez (6), Nichols (7) and Madliak. W — Moore. L — Walker. HR — NM: Wallace, second inning, one on. PUR: Drawbaugh, first inning, none on.
Charlottesville 5, Covington 2: Charlottesville handed Covington its first loss of the season with an impressive victory at Casey Field.
Tanner Kim had a single and two RBIs for the Tom Sox (2-3) in the win.
For the Lumberjacks (3-1), Nate Stocum finished with a solo home run.
Charlottesville 020 000 300 — 5 4 1
Covington 011 000 000 — 2 7 3
Bryan, Eggert (3), Howe (7), Halladay (8), McLoughlin (9) and Rojas. Webb, Lucas (4), Millett (7), Guerrero (7), Music (8) and Ketzner. W — Eggert. L — Millett. SV — McLoughlin. HR — COV: Stocum, second inning, none on.
