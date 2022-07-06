The losing streak is over for Staunton and it came with a win against the Valley Baseball League's South Division’s top team on Tuesday.
The Braves picked up five runs in the first three innings and held off a comeback effort from rival Waynesboro at the end to pick up a much-needed 6-4 victory at Kate Collins Field.
Will McCausland grabbed the win on the mound for the Braves (9-18), striking out six in four shutout innings.
Joe Delossantos finished 3-for-3 with an RBI in the winning effort while Tyler Cotten had two hits and two RBIs. Nicolas Rodriguez and Andrew Bennett each finished with a pair of hits.
Grant Painter (Riverheads/James Madison) had two hits and two RBIs in the win.
JD Jones and John Montes each finished with two hits and an RBI to lead the Generals (17-10) on offense.
J.D. Price took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs in three innings pitched. Peyton Ricko tossed five innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out two.
Staunton 023 000 100 — 6 12 1
Waynesboro 020 000 002 — 4 9 0
Cook, McCausland (3), Dressler (7), Neal (9) and Pereira. Price, Ricko (4), Pleasants (9) and Jones. W — McCausland (1-0). L — Price (1-2).
In other VBL action Tuesday:
Front Royal 8, Woodstock 7: Alec Sachais tossed four shutout innings in relief for Front Royal and racked up five strikeouts in the road win over Woodstock.
Jack Cossa started for Front Royal (11-17) and pitched five innings.
The Cardinals picked up two runs in the eighth inning to take the lead late and win the game.
Jo Jo Jackson finished with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs while Trent Jeffcoat scored four runs for the Cardinals.
Jose Hernandez and Tomas Sanchez each had home runs for the River Bandits (16-10). Sanchez finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Justin Wachs had another pair of hits for Woodstock while Christian Gordon highlighted the pitching effort, starting the game and striking out six.
Front Royal 102 300 020 — 8 7 1
Woodstock 300 202 000 — 7 8 3
Cossa, Sachais (6) and Swarmer. Gordon, Avila (4), Pena (4), Smith (6), Lam (8), Herrera (8) and Wachs. W — Sachais (2-1). L — Lam (0-1). HR — W: Hernandez, fourth inning, none on. Sanchez, fourth inning, none on.
Strasburg 3, Winchester 1: Reed Garris tossed 2.2 shutout innings in relief and struck out four in Strasburg's home victory over Winchester.
The Express (15-11) grabbed two runs in the fifth and shut out the Royals for eight innings to earn the impressive win.
Jacob Rosenkrantz earned the save for the Express while Zane Denton finished with two hits and a trio of RBIs.
Corey Robinson and Cam Clonch each had two hits in the win for Strasburg.
Chayce Bryant led the offensive effort for the Royals with a hit and an RBI.
Jarrett Maresco took the loss on the mound for Winchester (11-15), allowing two runs and striking out two.
Winchester 100 000 000 — 1 2 2
Strasburg 100 020 00x — 3 6 0
Maresco, Goforth (5), Brodeur (7) and Slater. Ursitti, Garris (5), Sharp (7), Rosenkrantz (9) and Crawford. W — Garris (1-0). L — Maresco (0-2). SV — Rosenkrantz.
Purcellville 5, New Market 3: Ryne Guida finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Purcellville took down New Market at Fireman's Field.
The Cannons shutout the Rebels in the last six innings to take the win.
Bear Madliak and Mikey Brinton both finished with a trio of hits while Justin Acal had two. Tyler Muscar (James Madison) got the save for the Cannons (9-16-1), pitching four shutout innings and striking out seven.
Brian Valigosky took the loss, allowing one run and striking out one.
Peyton Parker and Bryce Fowler each finished with two hits for the Rebels (16-13) while Dom Popa had two runs batted in.
New Market 003 000 000 — 3 7 0
Purcellville 101 021 00x — 5 10 2
Bautista, Valigosky (5), Byers (6) and Lambert. Byers, Miramontes (4), Muscar (6) and Roney. W — Miramontes (1-0). L — Valigosky (3-1). SV — Muscar.
Charlottesville 16, Covington 0: Charlottesville's offense stayed hot, cruising past visiting Covington in seven innings.
Brady Kirtner got the win as the starter, tossing four innings and striking out five for the Tom Sox in the victory.
Trey Yunger and Matthew Prevesk both finished with a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs to lead Charlottesville (14-11) while Julian Rojas and Christian Martin added another two RBIs each.
Brody Moss and Carter Cunningham had two hits a piece for the Tom Sox.
Joseph Eischen took the loss allowing six runs in the first inning while Mason Millett picked up three strikeouts in relief for the Lumberjacks (12-13).
Covington 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Charlottesville 630 034 x — 16 13 0
Eischen, Standen (1), Rodriguez (2), Millett (3), George (5) and Ketzner. Kirtner, Humenay (5), Lunsford-Shenkman (7) and Norman. W — Kirtner (2-1). L — Eischen (0-1).
