Staunton got hot late in the game and snapped Harrisonburg's seven-game winning streak with an impressive 7-4 victory in Valley Baseball League action at Moxie Stadium on Tuesday.
Jordan Peyton tossed five innings for the Braves, getting the win and striking out two.
Joe Delossantos and Ryan Peterson had two hits apiece while Will Carlone had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Braves (12-20).
For the Turks (18-11), Seaver King had a two hits, including a homer, while Michael Rosario had a team-high four hits and Jaylon Lee (James Madison) finished 2-for-3 in the setback.
Matt Kleinfelter (James Madison) started for Harrisonburg, tossing 5.1 innings and striking out six.
Harrisonburg 102 000 100 — 4 11 4
Staunton 101 002 12x — 7 10 2
Kleinfelter, DeLisi (6) and Warden. Matheney, Peyton (5) and Pereira. W — Peyton (1-0). L — DeLisi (1-1). HR — HAR: King, third inning, none on.
In other VBL action Tuesday:
Covington 6, Waynesboro 5: There was an upset in Waynesboro on Tuesday.
Covington hit the road to face off with the VBL-leading Generals at Kate Collins Field. Tied in the ninth inning, the Lumberjacks scored twice and held off the last effort surge from the home team to take the one-run victory.
Michael Pavelchak and Bradke Lohry had two hits in the win for Covington (14-16) along with an RBI apiece. Carlos Castillo and Evan Wickeri both finished with a hit and an RBI for the Lumberjacks.
Trevor Wall pitched five innings as the starter for Covington, allowing two runs. Nathaniel Gorczyca got the win, closing with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched.
For the Generals (20-12), Josh Fortenberry took the loss as the closer and Daniel Batcher started for Waynesboro, striking out two.
TJ Clarkson finished with two hits, two RBIs and a home run for the Generals.
Caleb Cali also had two hits and two RBIs for Waynesboro.
Matt Ruiz rounded out the offense finishing 2-for-3.
Covington 000 103 002 — 6 10 1
Waynesboro 200 000 201 — 5 9 4
Wall, Lowder (6), Gorczyca (8) and Piulats. Batcher, Price (5) and Jones. Fortenberry (8) and Useche. W — Gorczyca (2-3). L — Fortenberry (1-2). HR — WAY: Clarkson, ninth inning, none on.
