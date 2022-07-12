Staunton has had one of the worst records in the league for most of the season, but the Braves may be getting hot at the right time.
With both teams coming in off wins, Staunton hosted rival Charlottesville on Monday at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park and it was the Braves who shut down the red-hot offense of the Tom Sox in an 8-4 win in Valley Baseball League action.
Charlottesville had a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth, but Staunton rattled off five runs in the inning and the Tom Sox never recovered.
Jordan Peyton led the offense for the Braves (11-20), finishing 3-for-3 and an RBI.
Joe Delossantos finished the night with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs. Logan West also had two RBIs for Staunton.
James Madison product and Fort Defiance alum Ryan Cook got the start on the mound for the Braves, pitching three strong innings and giving up no runs on just two hits and no walks while also earning a pair of strikeouts.
Alex LaRue picked up the win, pitching two innings in relief and striking out two. Marty Neal was credited with the save, tossing three shutout innings and striking out four for Staunton.
For the Tom Sox, Fisher Jameson took the loss as the starter after allowing five runs on five hits in 3.1 innings pitched.
Satchell Norman and Cole Wagner had two hits a piece to highlight the offensive efforts for Charlottesville (17-12).
Charlottesville 000 110 200 — 4 6 2
Staunton 000 500 03x — 8 9 1
Jameson, Lunsford-Shenkman (4), Bryan (7), Marsh (8) and Alexander. Cook, Barker (4), LaRue (5), Neal (7) and Cotten. W — LaRue (1-3). L — Jameson (1-1). SV — Neal (3).
In other VBL action Monday:
Strasburg 6, Covington 2: Zane Denton was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as Strasburg picked up the win over Covington at Casey Field.
After falling in the first game of the doubleheader, Strasburg’s offense picked up to secure the victory in the second game and salvage a two-game split.
Cam Clonch homered as well for the Express (17-13) and finished with two hits and an RBI. Yehoshua Garcia got the win on the mound for the road team, tossing one inning and allowing two runs on one hit.
For the Lumberjacks (13-16), Aaron Potter took the loss, tossing five innings and striking out five. Cole Ketzner and Nate Stocum finished with a hit and a run each.
Earlier in the day, Covington picked up the 5-3 win over the Express. Gavin Baird finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lumberjacks.
Michael Piulats had two runs batted in in the win. Landon Lucas tossed a complete game, picking up his first win and striking out three.
For Strasburg, Tyler Dean threw 3.2 innings as the starter and took the loss, striking out five and allowing five runs.
Strasburg 300 002 1 — 6 7 1
Covington 000 200 0 — 2 3 0
Garris, Garcia (4), Demi (5), Hertzler (7) and Hooks. Potter, Bonnet (6) and Ketzner. W — Garcia (2-2). L — Potter (2-3). HR — STR: Denton, first inning, two on. STR: Clonch, sixth inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.