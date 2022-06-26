Ryne McKinney had a three-run double and Ryne Guida was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as Purcellville earned a hard-fought 8-6 road victory over Strasburg in Valley Baseball League action at First Bank Park on Saturday.
Mikey Brinton, Justin Acal and Bradden Kesey had two hits apiece for the Cannons (7-11) while Dylan Strickland and Cullen Horwicz had an RBI single each. Micah Earwood tossed four strong innings in relief as well, giving up just one run on three hits and two walks with a strikeout.
For the Express (12-7), Armando Albert was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Zach Ketterman had a two-run homer and Cam Clonch finished with a two-run double of his own. Corey Robinson led the way with two hits.
Will Droll, Reed Garris and Zack Austin also impressed in a relief role for Strasburg, giving up just three combined hits and three walks while striking out eight. The trio combined to not give up a single run.
Purcellville 101 501 000 — 8 13 1
Strasburg 400 100 010 — 6 10 2
Reid, Earwood (5), Burke (9) and Madliak. Finnvold, Droll (6), Garris (8), Austin (9) and Ebel. W — Earwood (1-0). L — Finnvold (0-1). SV — Burke (2). HR — STR: Ketterman, first inning, one on.
In other VBL action Saturday:
Waynesboro 5, Staunton 2: Peyton Ricko got the start and pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk with a strikeout and Josh Fortenberry tossed three innings of one-hit baseball in relief with a pair of strikeouts for Waynesboro in a rivalry road win over Staunton.
Tanner Garrison led the Generals (13-7) with a pair of hits in the victory.
For the Braves (6-13), Cooper Benzin was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Waynesboro 020 001 002 — 5 6 4
Staunton 000 020 000 — 2 7 3
Ricko, Hernandez (5), Fortenberry (7) and Jones. Barker, Yerby (3), Fischer (7), Neal (9) and Seibert. W — Hernandez (3-0). L — Yerby (1-2). SV — Fortenberry (1). HR — WAY: Caras, second inning, one on.
Woodstock 9, New Market 0: Across seven innings of work on the mound, Ryan Bradarich allowed just one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in Woodstock’s shutout of New Market at home.
James O’Neal and Luke Lageman tossed the final two frames for the River Bandits (12-6), giving up a single hit, no walks and zero runs to close it.
At the plate, Jack Spyke was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in the win.
For the Rebels (9-9), Eric Gustofson struck out three in two innings.
New Market 000 000 000 — 0 2 2
Woodstock 170 100 00x — 9 11 0
Williams, Brooks (2), Gustofson (6), Fowler (8) and Lambert. Bradarich, O’Neal (8), Lageman (9) and Chronis. W — Bradarich (2-0). L — Williams (0-2). W: Spyke, second inning, two on.
Covington 7, Charlottesville 6: At Casey Field, Carlos Castillo scored in the bottom of the 10th innings to give Covington a win over Charlottesville.
Nate Stocum went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Lumberjacks (7-10).
For the Tom Sox (9-7), Kyle Edwards was 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs.
Jameson, Egger (5), Lunsford-Shenkman (6), Billings (8) McLoughlin (9) and Ericsson. Lucas, Carver (4), Gorczyca (7), Lowder (8) and Piulats. W — Lowder (1-1). L — McLoughlin (1-1). HR — CHA: Wagner, second inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.