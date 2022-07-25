Behind a strong outing from pitchers DJ Burke and Dalton Ross, Purcellville earned a doubleheader sweep of Harrisonburg with a 2-1 win in Valley Baseball League action at Fireman’s Field on Sunday.
Mikey Brinton and Jose Torres both connected on solo homers to provide runs for the Cannons (19-21-1) while Ryne Guida and Tucker Lemay finished with two hits apiece in the victory at home.
Burke started on the mound for Purcellville, giving up no runs on four hits and zero walks with a pair of strikeouts before Ross tossed the final three frames, allowing one run on five hits and a pair of walks.
Ross also struck out four and earned the victory for the Cannons.
Mitch Farris was 2-for-4 with a double for the Turks (25-16) while T.J. Williams also finished with a pair of hits and an RBI in the loss.
On the mound for Harrisonburg, Jake Wolf took the loss after giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Sammy Cooper, Michael Rosario and Jacob McClure combined to toss three innings of one-hit shutout baseball in relief, striking out three.
As a result of the two losses to the Cannons, the Turks fell into second place in the VBL standings behind Charlottesville at 26-16.
On Monday, Harrisonburg was set to host Waynesboro with the winner earning a share of the South Division title with the Tom Sox.
Charlottesville, however, will earn the top seed in the playoffs regardless of the Harrisonburg-Waynesboro winner due to having a better head-to-head record against both opponents this season.
Harrisonburg 000 100 0 — 1 9 0
Purcellville 110 000 x — 2 7 0
Wolf, Cooper (4), Rosario (5), McClure (6) and Perez, Warden. Burke, Ross (4) and Torres. W — Ross (5-1). L — Wolf (1-2). HR — PUR: Brinton, first inning, none on. Torres, second inning, none on.
In other VBL late-night action Sunday:
Woodstock 4, Strasburg 2: Hall of Fame coach Mike Bocock, a Turner Ashby alum, earned the 700th victory of his VBL coaching career as Woodstock defeated Strasburg at Central High School.
Kyle Ashworth led the River Bandits (27-15) with a pair of hits and an RBI while R.J. Stinson also had two hits in the leadoff spot.
Renzo Gonzalez and Jack Spyke had a hit and an RBI for Woodstock.
For the Express (22-19), Henry Koehler finished with a pair of hits.
Strasburg 000 002 000 — 2 6 1
Woodstock 101 020 00x — 4 7 0
Wakeman, Skinner (5), Rosenkranz (8) and Hooks. Smith, Lam (3), O’Neal (4), Avila (7), Lageman (7), Hoover (9) and Wachs. W — O’Neal (1-0). L — Wakeman (1-3). SV — Hoover (1).
Charlottesville 18, Waynesboro 9: Charlottesville pounded out 15 hits, crushed a pair of home runs and clinched a share of the South Division title with a rout of rival Waynesbroo at Kate Collins Field.
Cole Wagner led the Tom Sox (26-16) with a trio of hits and five RBIs while Matthew Prevesk had three hits and a trio of RBIs himself.
Garrett Spikes was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for Charlottesville while Kalvin Alexander also had a solo home run.
Jalen Vasquez had a homer and four RBIs for the Generals (25-16-1).
Charlottesville 003 660 003 — 18 15 4
Waynesboro 212 400 000 — 9 6 2
Howe, Stossel (4) and Alexander. Rossow, Pleasants (4), Harley (5), Batcher (6), Vasquez (8) and Garrison. W — Stossel (1-0). L — Pleasants (0-1). HR — CHA: Spikes, fifth inning, bases loaded. Alexander, ninth inning, none on. WAY: Vasquez, fourth inning, bases loaded.
Front Royal 9, New Market 2: At Bing Crosby Stadium, Bryce Fisher pitched five innings, giving up two runs on two hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts in Front Royal’s win over New Market.
Tyler Greenleaf tossed three shutout innings in relief for the Cardinals (15-26), giving up three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.
At the plate for Front Royal, Brody Poppell had a trio of hits and an RBI while Trent Jeffcoat and Sam Daggers had two hits and an RBI.
For the Rebels (19-22), Jett Jackson was 2-for-4 with a home run.
New Market 000 200 000 — 2 5 1
Front Royal 002 310 03x — 9 13 2
Gustofson, Frump (4), Byers (6), Smith (8) and Stevens. Fisher, Greenleaf (6), Munoz (9) and Poppell. W — Fisher (2-4). L — Gustofson (2-1). HR — NM: Jackson, fourth inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.