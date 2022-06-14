Even though it was only the third win of the season for the Cannons, it was a big one.
Jumping out to a four-run lead through the first two innings in Monday’s home contest at Fireman’s Field, Purcellville’s bats rolled all night en route to an 8-3 win over first-place Strasburg in Valley Baseball League action.
Wyatt Miles led the surge for the Cannons (3-6), putting up a pair of RBIs on the night to go along with three hits in the win.
On the mound, Dalton Ross got the victory, coming on after starter Agyei Quinichett. He posted a seven-strikeout affair and surrendered two runs on five hits and seven innings pitched.
It was the Cannons’ offense that propelled the last-place squad into the victory column, though. Along with Miles, Luke Edwards finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.
Jose Torres also had two hits in the win, finishing with two runs and one walk. Rounding out the group of four Cannons with multiple hits was Dylan Strickland, who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
For the Express, whose five-game winning streak was snapped, it was only the team’s second loss of the season. On the mound, Zeus Ponder took the loss as one of four pitchers Strasburg used in the contest. He surrendered six runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings pitched and struck out two.
Zach Ketterman and Henry Koehler both finished 2-for-5, with Ketterman adding an RBI for Strasburg (7-2).
Garrett McMillan and Reed Garris both had an RBI in addition to Ketterman.
Strasburg 001 002 000 — 3 9 4
Purcellville 222 002 00x — 8 10 0
Ponder, Hartman (3), Rozakis (6), and Crawford. Droll (8) and Hooks. Quinichett, Ross (4), Muscat (8) and Torres. W — Ross. L — Ponder.
In other VBL action from Monday:
Staunton 12, Charlottesville 3: Staunton snapped its recent losing skid, cruising past Charlottesville at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park behind a monster performance by Joel Delossantos, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs.
It was a close contest at the start, with the Braves up 4-3 after four innings. But the home team broke it open in the sixth and seventh to win it.
For the Tom Sox, all three runs were scored in the first inning and the visitors were shut out through the next eight frames.
Ryan Peterson and Nicolas Rodriguez each finished with two RBIs and Rodriguez was 3-for-5. On the mound for Staunton (4-5), Wesley Arrington came into the game and got the win, pitching five innings, giving up no runs, and striking out four.
For Charlottesville, Tyler Horvat — the first of six pitchers for the TomSox (3-5) — took the loss and gave up four runs on six hits through three innings pitched.
Charlottesville 300 000 000 — 3 4 2
Staunton 310 013 40x — 12 13 0
Horvat, Humenay (4), Halladay (6), Thomas (7), Howe (7), Gair (7) and Norman. Fischer, Arrington (2), Dressler (7) and Seibert. W — Arrington. L — Horvat. SV — Dressler. HR — STA: Delossantos, sixth inning, two on.
