It took 10 innings but the TomSox got the job done.
Matthew Prevesk had an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th to walk it off for Charlottesville (10-9), winning 3-2 over Harrisonburg (11-9) at home Wednesday night.
Prevesk finished with two hits in the game along with Satchell Norman.
Logan Amiss, Garrett Spikes and Brody Moss all added an RBI each for the TomSox.
Jack Billings got the win as the closer, only tossing one inning but striking out three. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman led Charlottesville with five strikeouts and a team-high four innings pitched.
For the Turks, Sam Schner had led the team with two hits. Matthew Mamatas added two RBIs for Harrisonburg, a team-high and had a hit.
Jake Stadler and Christian Ficca finished with a hit apiece.
Jordan Armstrong led the Turks with four strikeouts as the starter and allowed no runs in four innings pitched. Casey Smith (James Madison) took the loss and finished with three strikeouts.
Harrisonburg: 020 000 000 0 — 2 5 2
Charlottesville: 000 000 200 1 — 3 9 0
Armstrong, DeLisi (5), Smith (7) and Stadler. Gair, Lunsford-Shenkman (4), Marsh (8), Billings (10) and Ericsson. W — Billings (1-0). L — Smith (2-1).
In other VBL action Wednesday:
Winchester 20, Purcellville 11: Nathan Barraza was 4-for-6 with four RBIs in the monster offensive performance for the Royals in their victory over the Cannons. Winchester (10-11) had two five-run and a seven-run victory in the win.
Zac Rice, Chayce Bryant, and Will Marcy all finished with three hits apiece. Chase Nixon and Junior Maldonado Jr. both had three RBI in the win. Brian Young got the win on the mound for the Royals, striking out four and Colin Brodeur had a team-high six strikeouts.
For the Cannons, Jose Torres led the team with four hits and three RBIs. Justin Acal, Bear Madliak and Ryne Guida all finished with two hits.
Agyei Quinichett took the loss on the mound, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out two.
Purcellville: 043 000 400 — 11 15 3
Winchester: 057 151 01x — 20 21 2
Quinichett, Jackman (3) , Burke (4), Schwerdtfeger (5), Nichols (6), Cortez (8) and Torres. Maresco, Young (3), Brodeur (6), Goforth (9) and Long. W — Young (2-1). L — Quinichett (1-1). HR — PUR: Horowicz, third inning, one on. HR — WIN: Barraza, fourth inning, none on.
Front Royal 10, Strasburg 6: In a big win for the Cardinals against the defending champions, Broedy Poppell finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Cardinals charged out of the gate and had a big lead early on that Strasburg never overcame. Christian Campbell and Dallas Hite both finished with two hits. Front Royal (8-14) had three different players record multiple RBIs.
Jack Cossa tossed five innings for the Cardinals, allowing only one run and striking out five. Yehoshua Garcia took the loss for Strasburg (13-9), surrendering three runs on four hits.
Cam Clonch led the Express with three hits while Henry Koehler had a team-high three RBIs.
Front Royal: 032 203 000 — 10 11 1
Strasburg: 000 100 104 — 6 9 2
Cossa, Johnson (6), Stanhope (7), Muñoz (9) and Swarmer. Garcia and Ebel. Wakeman (3), Rozakis (5), Garris (8) and Hooks. W — Cossa (1-4). L — Garica (1-2).
