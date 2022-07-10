Tommy Tavarez’s two-run single got things started as Strasburg scored four runs in the ninth inning and pulled off a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Front Royal in Valley Baseball League action at Bing Crosby Stadium on Saturday.
Henry Koehler finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to lead the Express (16-12) while Cam Clonch and Jonah Cox each finished with two hits apiece and Zane Denton also had a hit.
On the mound for Strasburg, Robert Kelley pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts while Kyle Demi earned his third save of the season, pitching a perfect ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts.
Jo Jo Jackson had another big night for the Cardinals (13-19) with a trio of hits and an RBI to lead the way at the plate.
Trent Jeffcoat, Sam Daggers and Jeffery Lonon had one hit each.
Bryce Fisher got the start on the mound for Front Royal and was impressive, going six innings and giving up one earned run on six hits and a walk while also striking out five in the process.
Strasburg 020 000 004 — 6 9 3
Front Royal 000 000 320 — 5 6 2
Kelley, Wakeman (7), Demi (9) and Hooks. Fisher, Greenlead (7), Hough (9) and Poppell. W — Wakeman (1-1). L — Hough (1-1). SV — Demi (3).
In other VBL action Saturday:
Woodstock 2, Winchester 1: At Jim Barnett Park, Ryan Bradarich got the start and allowed a single run on six hits and zero walks while striking out seven as Woodstock earned a hard-fought, low-scoring rivalry win over Winchester.
Kellan Hoover tossed two strong innings in relief, giving up two hits, no runs and four walks with a strikeout before Hunter Smith closed the door with two frames of one-hit baseball.
At the plate for the River Bandits (19-10), R.J. Stinson was a perfect 4-for-4 out of the leadoff spot to lead all batters while teammate Jacoby Long also chipped in with a solo home run.
The Royals (11-18) were led by Leighton Banjoff, Chayce Bryant and Blake Vineyard, who all finished with two hits each while outfielder Colton Ryals added a solo homer in the No. 9 spot.
Luke Lyman (Morehead State/Clarke County) and Danny Thompson combined to toss 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball in relief for Winchester, giving up three hits and striking out seven.
Woodstock 001 100 000 — 2 6 0
Winchester 000 010 000 — 1 9 0
Bradarich, Hoover (6), Smith (8) and Espinosa. Lyons, Lyman (5), Thompson (8) and Long. W — Bradarich (4-0). L — Lyons (0-2). SV — Smith (1). HR — WOO: Long, fourth inning, none on. WIN: Ryals, fifth inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.