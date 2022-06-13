The Valley Baseball League defending champions Strasburg picked up wins Sunday, both on the road at Harrisonburg. Backed by a total of eight pitchers on the mound for the Express, the 4-3 victory in the finale highlighted the sweep.
Zach Austin’s three hits and an RBI highlighting the night for the Express (7-1).
West Virginia University product and Spotswood alum Daniel Ouderkirk started for the Express, pitching four innings and striking out seven but Yehoshua Garcia picked up the win for Strasburg, pitching one inning and allowing no runs on one hit and one strikeout.
Armando Albert and Corey Robinson each had two hits a piece and Robinson finished with an RBI. Austin had the lone home run in the contest as well.
For the Turks (4-4), Matt Kleinfelter took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits. Matt Kemp highlighted the offensive effort for Harrisonburg, finishing with two hits, an RBI and a walk.
Four other Turks had hits in the contest, with Garrett Warden having the other RBI.
Earlier in the day, Strasburg picked up another win over the Turks, this one by a score of 4-2.
Robinson picked up two hits in the victory. Henry Koehler and Reed Garris each had an RBI.
Layton DeLoach picked up the win for the Express and Jacob Rosenkranz had the save on the mound. DeLoach finished with one run on two hits in two innings pitched.
Christian Ficca was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks for Harrisonburg while Mitchell Farris took the loss on the mound, surrendering three runs on one hit.
Strasburg 000 100 12 — 4 9 0
Harrisonburg 020 000 01 — 3 6 0
Ouderkirk, Mallia (5), Garcia (7), Demi (8) and Hooks. McClure, Wolf (4), Kleinfelter (7) and Warden. W — Garcia. L — Kleinfelter. SV — Demi. HR — STR: Austin, seventh inning, none on.
In other VBL action from Sunday:
Woodstock 1, Waynesboro 0: Nate Chronis had the lone RBI for the River Bandits and finished 1-for-2 with one run in the seven-inning contest in Woodstock.
Kelan Hoover got the win, pitching a complete shutout in three innings pitched and struck out three for the River Bandits (5-4)
Gavin Mortenson took the loss, surrendering the only run in the fifth inning but had six strikeouts for the Generals (3-4).
Earlier in the day, Waynesboro got back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over Woodstock, snapping a four-game skid.
Joseph Sullivan III led the offensive effort for the Generals, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sullivan III homered in the sixth for the game-winning run.
Isaac Wengert started for the River Bandits, taking the loss after surrendering five hits and two runs in three innings pitched.
R.J. Stinson scored for Woodstock in the sixth after the Sullivan III home run but it wasn’t enough as the River Bandits' offense came up short.
Waynesboro 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Woodstock 000 010 x — 1 4 0
Mortenson, Balzer (6) and Garrison. Faivre, Bradarich (3), Hoover (5) and Chronis. W — Hoover. L — Mortenson.
Winchester 7, Staunton 0: Highlighted by Will Marcy’s trio of RBIs, Winchester cruised past Staunton at home.
Danny Thompson pitched six innings for the Royals (6-4) in the victory, striking out seven and giving up one hit while Marcy finished 2-4 and Nathan Barraza had two hits and an RBI in the victory as well.
Jeffery Snider (Bridgewater College) had the only hit of the game for the Braves (3-5).
Earlier in the day, the Royals picked up another victory over the Braves, but this one was a much closer affair with Winchester pulling out the 6-4 win at Jim Barnett Park.
Tied 3-3, the Royals put up a game-high three runs in the sixth.
Marcy had another good day, finishing 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs. Leighton Banjoff finished with two hits and an RBI.
Joe Delossantos led the Braves with three RBIs while Nicolas Rodriguez, Logan West, and Micheal Robertson each had two hits apiece for Staunton.
Royals pitcher Jackson Lyons got the save for the Royals.
Braves 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Royals 013 012 x — 7 8 0
Lynch, Brizendine, Barker, Oliver and Peterson. Thompson, Nathan and Rosales. W — Thompson. L — Lynch. SV — Lyons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.