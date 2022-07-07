It was a complete game on both sides for New Market on Wednesday.
Behind Edwin Martínez Pagani’s three hits, the Rebels snapped a two-game losing streak to beat Front Royal 5-2 in Valley Baseball League action at home.
The Cardinals only scored in one inning the entire game and New Market’s bats were hot fast, scoring runs in two of the first three frames to jump out to an early lead that it never gave up.
Martínez Pagani also had an RBI in the contest to go along with his 3-for-5 night while Matthew Russo also chipped in at the plate, finishing with two hits for the Rebels (17-13) in the win.
Eric Gustofson and Will Smith combined for the win on the mound for New Market. Gustofson got the victory as the starter, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five. Smith earned the save, pitching three innings and striking out six.
For the Cardinals (11-18), Kevin Warunek took the loss, pitching a team-high 3.1 innings and allowing five runs and striking out four.
Trent Jeffcoat and Jo Jo Jackson led Front Royal with two hits a piece. Christian Campbell had the only RBI of the night for the Cardinals.
Front Royal 000 200 000 — 2 6 2
New Market 202 100 00x — 5 8 0
Warunek, Adams (4), Muñoz (7) and Carter. Gustofson, Smith (7) and Sute. W — Gustofson (2-0). L — Warunek (0-1). SV — Smith (1).
In other VBL action Wednesday:
Woodstock 4, Purcellville 1: Isaac Wengert tossed seven innings and struck out three as Woodstock got back on track with a road win over Purcellville .
The Cannons grabbed a run in the second inning to take the lead but a three-run fifth for the River Bandits was enough to earn them the win.
Frankie Ritter had two hits in the win and Renzo Gonzalez had two RBIs. Five players came up with hits in the game for the River Bandits (17-10).
For Purcellville (9-17), Carson Bell (James Madison) had an RBI, the only of the game, on his solo home run.
Agyei Quinichett took the loss on the mound, throwing 4.2 innings, allowing four runs and striking out three for the Cannons while DJ Burke tossed 2.2 innings in relief and struck out three.
Woodstock 000 030 001 — 4 7 0
Purcellville 010 000 000 — 1 4 1
Wengert, Hoover (8), Glenn (9) and Espinosa. Quinichett, Cortez (5), Burke (6), Washington (9) and Madliak. W — Wengert (3-2). L — Quinichett (1-2). HR — PUR: Bell, second inning, none on.
