The Valley Baseball League’s hottest team proved its worth Wednesday.
Down 7-1 entering the eighth, first-place Harrisonburg scored six runs in the inning and added another in the ninth to walk it off against Covington with an 8-7 victory in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park.
Sam Schner and Jaylon Lee (James Madison) led the Turks with two hits each.
Christian Ficca and Matthew Mamatas each had two runs batted in for Harrisonburg.
Logan McClure started the game for the Turks (24-12), striking out three in 4.2 innings pitched while Jacob McClure got the win, tossing two innings and striking out three.
For the Lumberjacks (17-21), coming off an earlier win against Woodstock on Wednesday, Nate Stocum and Michael Piulats each had a trio of hits. M
ichael Pavelchak had another two hits for Covington. Piulats also had a team-high two runs batted in.
Joseph Eischen took the loss while Andrew Standen started, tossing four innings and striking out two.
Covington 000 103 300 — 7 13 3
Harrisonburg 000 010 061 — 8 8 2
Standen, Music (5), Gorczyca (8), Bonnett (8), Eischen (9) and Piulats. Logan McClure, Wolf (5), Jacob McClure (8) and Warden. W — Jacob McClure (1-0). L — Eischen (0-2).
In other VBL action Wednesday:
Charlottesville 13, Staunton 5: Carter Cunningham finished 4-for-5 with a trio of RBIs as Charlottesville cruised past Staunton at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Cole Wagner, Kalvin Alexander and Nicholas Ericsson all finished with a home run and two hits for the visitors.
Cunningham and Ericsson led the Tom Sox (22-14) with a trio of RBIs each and Christian Martin had three hits.
Braden Halladay got the win for Charlottesville, tossing six innings and striking out seven.
For the Braves (15-24), Joe Delossantos homered and finished with three hits and an RBI to lead the offense.
Staunton's Nathan Knowles tossed three innings in relief, striking out four.
Charlottesville 050 200 132 — 13 18 2
Staunton 004 000 100 — 5 7 3
Bryan, Halladay (4) and Ericsson. Cook, Knowles (3), Fischer (6), Neal (7), LaRue (8) and Cotten. W — Halladay (1-0). L — Cook (0-1). CHA: Ericsson, second inning, two on. CHA: Alexander, seventh inning, one on. CHA: Wagner, eighth inning, one on. STA: Delossantos, seventh inning, none on.
Strasburg 13, Front Royal 10: Front Royal put up a good rally, scoring five runs in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to Strasburg at First Bank Park.
Lucas Hartman tossed five innings, striking out seven for the Express.
Jonah Cox and Zane Denton each had a trio of RBIs for Strasburg (21-17), both hitting home runs.
For the Cardinals (13-25), Dallas Hite finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Trent Jeffcoat added a pair of hits and two runs batted in and Christian Campbell finished with two RBIs in the loss.
Strasburg 040 000 015 — 10 10 1
Front Royal 405 100 12x — 13 14 5
Cossa, Stanhope (3), Hough (6), Arnold (7) and Carter. Hartman, Rozakis (6), Austin (8) and Hooks. W — Hartman (3-1). L — Cossa (1-6). HR — STR: Denton, first inning, two on. STR: Cox, third inning, two on.
Purcellville 7, Winchester 6: Purcellville picked up its second straight victory with a thrilling win over Winchester at Fireman's Field.
Joe Vogatsky (James Madison) struck out six while Dalton Ross tossed five innings, striking out eight, earning the win. Cullen Horowicz homered for the Cannons (15-21), finishing with a team-high three RBIs while Jose Torres had three hits.
For the Royals (13-22), Leighton Banjoff led the way, finishing with two home runs, five RBIs and two hits.
Colin Brodeur pitched a team-high four innings as the starter, striking out five.
Winchester 100 500 000 — 6 5 2
Purcellville 001 300 12x — 7 11 0
Brodeur, Thompson (5) and Slater. Lyman (8), Huge (8) and Barcena. Vogatsky, Ross (5) and Torres. W — Ross (4-1). L — Lyman (0-1). HR — WIN: Banjoff, first inning, none one. WIN: Banjoff, fourth inning, three on. PUR: Horowicz, fourth inning, two on.
