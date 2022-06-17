It took an extra three outs, but the Generals got the job done.
Waynesboro put on a show for the crowd at Kate Collins Field and the home fans left satisfied as their Generals defeated Covington 7-6 in walk-off fashion in 10 innings in Valley Baseball League action on Thursday.
The Lumberjacks stormed back in the top of the ninth with a three-run inning to force extras, but Waynesboro walked it off in the 10th with a bases-loaded walk to Kasey Caras.
Jalen Vasquez scored the game-winning run and also finished with a hit and an RBI in the game.
Tyler Borges, Victor Castillo and Matt Ruiz all finished with a pair of hits for Waynesboro. Borges also had an RBI in the winning effort.
J.D. Price pitched in relief for Waynesboro (6-5), throwing three strikeouts and surrendering one run on three hits in four innings of work. Orlando Hernandez got the victory, closing the game and allowing no runs on one hit and striking out four.
Joshua Rodriguez had a trio of RBIs for Covington (3-6) in the loss, finishing 2-for-2 with the game's lone home run, which tied the game in the ninth.
Will Hudler led the Lumberjacks with three hits and Gavin Baird was 2-for-5.
Cooper Web had 4.1 innings of work on the mound for Covington as the starter, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out four. Kyle Music took the loss for the Lumberjacks, giving up one run on one hit.
Covington 200 000 103 0 — 6 9 0
Waynesboro 100 130 010 1 — 7 11 3
Webb, Standen (5), Gorczyca (8), Music (9) and Schroeder. Adams, Price (4), Ricko (8), Hernandez (9) and Jones. W — Hernandez. L — Music. HR — COV: Rodriguez, ninth inning, two on.
In other VBL action Thursday:
Woodstock 5, Strasburg 1: Strasburg suffered its second straight loss as it dropped a home contest with Woodstock in a battle of the league's top two teams early on this season.
The Express (8-4) put one run on the board in the fourth to tie the game, but four runs in two innings to end the game for Woodstock was the difference-maker.
The River Bandits (8-4) were led by Renzo Gonzalez, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jacoby Long also had a pair of hits and an RBI in the victory. Jose Hernandez and Jacob Steinberg (James Madison) had hits in the win.
Christian Gordon tossed five innings for the River Bandits, striking out seven and allowing one run on three hits. Isaac Wengert got the victory for Woodstock, throwing two strikeouts and fiving up one hit.
Carson Myers took the loss for Strasburg, surrendering three runs on two hits. Isaac Fix threw five innings as the starter, finishing with five strikeouts and allowing one run on one hit.
Ty Hooks led the Express with two hits. Armando Albert and Brayton Brown had a hit apiece while Corey Robinson had the team's only RBI.
Woodstock 100 000 031 — 5 6 0
Strasburg 000 100 000 — 1 4 3
Gordon and Chronis. Wengert (6), Smith (9) and Espinosa. Fix and Garris. Demi (6), Myers (8), Rosenkranz (8), Austin (9) and Hooks. W — Wengert. L — Myers.
Charlottesville 15, Staunton 8: Two five-run innings and Cole Wagner’s four-RBI night paved the way for Charlottesville in its second straight victory over Staunton at home.
Satchell Norman and Logan Amiss both had a trio of RBIs in the victory and finished 2-for-4 on the night. Wagner also finished 2-for-3 and Trey Yunger finished with two RBI. Amiss, Wagner and Yunger all homered for Charlottesville.
Bobby Olsen picked up the win as the starter on the mound, striking out three and giving up on runs on no hits. Michael Eggert pitched 3.2 innings in relief, allowing three runs on seven hits for the Tom Sox (5-5).
Jackson Price and Andrew Bennett both led the Braves (4-8) with three hits. Bennett also had a team-high three RBIs while Price had two runs batted in. Jeffrey Snider (Bridgewater College) and Ryan Peterson had two hits apiece for Staunton. Nathan Knowles took the loss for the Braves, surrendering four runs on two hits and having two strikeouts as the starter.
Staunton 001 002 400 — 7 12 0
Charlottesville 310 505 01x — 15 11 3
Knowles, Helton (4), Barker (5), Brizendine (6) and Price. Olsen, Eggert (3), Bice (6), Bryan (7) and Norman. W — Olsen. L — Knowles. HR — STA: Bennett, third inning, none on. HR — CHA: Yunger, second inning, none on. HR — CHA: Amiss, fourth inning, one on. HR — CHA: Wagner, sixth inning, one on.
Front Royal 8, New Market 5: The bats got hot late for the home team and Front Royal snapped its three-game losing streak against New Market at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Front Royal (4-6) scored five runs in the last two frames and survived a comeback attempt by New Market (6-5) for the victory.
Trent Jeffcoat led the Cardinals with three hits while Jo Jo Jackson and Drew Camp were both 2-for-3. Dallas Hite had two RBIs in the win.
Kevin Warunek tossed six innings as the starter, striking out nine and giving up three runs on seven hits. Justin Rebok got the win and closed for Front Royal, allowing two runs on three hits.
Khi Holiday and Peyton Parker highlighted New Market’s offense, both with a pair of hits. Bryce Fowler and Edwin Martínez Pagani finished with an RBI while Erik Johnson tossed five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits.
Jett Jackson took the loss for the Rebels, surrendering two runs on three hits.
New Market 012 000 002 — 5 10 2
Front Royal 001 200 23x — 8 11 3
Johnson, Jackson (6), Brooks (8), Parker (8) and Lambert. Warunek, Rebok (7) and Swarmer. W — Rebok. L — Jackson.
