The Waynesboro Generals grabbed another win Thursday night.
Hitting the road for the short trip to Staunton, Waynesboro (16-7) picked up a 12-7 victory behind 10 runs in a two-inning stretch. It was a full team effort for the victory over the Braves (7-16), led by Matt Cedarburg’s team-high four hits.
Tanner Garrison and TJ Clarkson both homered in the winning effort and Clarkson added two runs batted in.
Jalen Vasquez had two RBIs in the win.
David Rossow got the win for Waynesboro in relief, tossing 2.1 innings and giving up no runs. JC Toro had six strikeouts as the starter.
For Staunton, Grant Painter (James Madison) led the team with three hits. Tyler Cotten, Jordan Peyton and Nicolas Rodriguez all had a pair of hits.
Felix Diaz led the Braves with two RBIs. Diaz and Rodriguez homered for the home team.
Alex LaRue took the loss on the mound, throwing 2.1 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits.
Waynesboro: 000 064 101 — 12 14 1
Staunton: 101 020 003 — 7 12 3
Toro, Rossow (5), Correa (8), Montagna (9), Hernandez (9) and Garrison. Hellums, LaRue (2), Matheney (5), Fischer (6), Neal (8) and Cotten. W — Rossow (3-0). L — LaRue (0-3). HR — WAY: Clarkson, fifth inning, none on. HR — WAY: Garrison, fifth inning, none on. HR — STA: Rodriguez, first inning, none on. HR — Diaz, fifth inning, one on.
In other VBL action Thursday:
Covington 6, Harrisonburg 5: The Lumberjack's consistent offense all night along with a three-run spot in the fifth inning earned Covington (10-11) the victory on the road. Evan Wickeri was 3-for-5 in the win and Joshua Rodriguez added a home run.
Gavin Baird had a team-high two RBIs. Trevor Wall picked up the win, pitching a shutout in his 2.1 innings pitched in relief. Carson Lowder had the save for Covington.
For Harrisonburg (11-10), Jackson Dennies took the loss, tossing four innings and allowing three runs on four hits. Sammy Cooper struck out five for the Turks.
Sam Schner and Michael Rosario had two hits apiece for Harrisonburg.
Covington: 110 030 100 — 6 11 1
Harrisonburg: 003 000 020 — 5 9 1
Webb, Wall (5), Carver (7), Gorczyca (8), Lowder (9) and Schroeder. McClure, Dennies (2), Cooper (6), Culkin (9) and Warden. W — Wall (2-0). L — Dennies (0-1). SV — Lowder. HR — COV: Rodriguez, second inning, none on.
New Market 9, Woodstock 0: Mason Moore tossed 6.1 innings, striking out seven and allowing no runs in the Rebel's dominant road win over the River Bandits. New Market picked up its fourth consecutive win, making the VBL North Division race even tighter.
Four different Rebels (14-10) players recorded a pair of hits. Edwin Martínez Pagani and Luke Lambart both finished with two RBIs a piece with Lambert hitting a homer.
For the River Bandits (13-9), Isaac Wengert took the loss, striking out three in 4.1 innings pitched. R.J. Stinson highlighted the offensive effort from the home team with two hits on the night.
New Market: 000 511 020 — 9 10 0
Woodstock: 000 000 000 — 0 8 2
Moore, Donahue (7), Brooks (8) and Lambert. Wengert, Davis (5), ONeal (7), Avila (9) and Espinosa. W — Moore (3-0). L — Wengert (2-2). HR — NM: Lambert, fourth inning, one on.
Strasburg 9, Front Royal 3: The Express bounced back against the Cardinals, picking up the win at home after falling to Front Royal on the road the night before. Strasburg (14-9) strung together three straight innings with three runs to win at First Bank Park.
Brayton Brown was 3-for-5 while Ty Hooks finished 2-for-4. Hooks had a team-high four RBIs while Cam Clonch finished with a trio of RBIs with a home run. Layton DeLoach grabbed the win on the mound for the Express, pitching just over three innings and striking out five in his shutout performance.
Dallas Hite had a team-high three hits and an RBI in the loss for Front Royal (8-15). Christian Campbell and Jeffery Lonon had two hits a piece. Tyler Greenleaf took the loss, allowing six runs on two hits and striking out two.
Front Royal: 000 030 000 — 3 9 2
Strasburg: 033 300 00x — 9 8 0
Greenleaf, Reebok (3), Hough (8) and Carter. Fix, DeLoach (5), Rosenkranz (9) and Hooks. W — DeLoach (5-0). L — Greenleaf (0-3). HR — STR: Clonch, fourth inning, two on.
