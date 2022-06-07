Nate Stocum grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home Cooper George from the third base for the game-winning run as Covington remained unbeaten with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Harrisonburg in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
Richard Long got the start and pitched five innings for the Lumberjacks (3-0), giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three.
Mitchell Farris, meanwhile, had a strong start for the Turks (1-2) on the mound, giving up no runs on just three hits and a walk while striking out five across six impressive innings of work to get things going strong.
At the plate for Harrisonburg, Jaylon Lee (James Madison) was had a double and an RBI while Seaver King also had an RBI single of his own.
Matthew Mamatas and Sam Schner had two hits apiece for Harrisonburg.
Covington 000 000 111 — 3 8 1
Harrisonburg 001 001 000 — 2 6 1
Long, Bonnet (6), Gorczyca (8), Music (9) and Schroeder. Farris, Smith (7), Culkin (8) and Warden. W — Gorczyca. L — Culkin. SV — Music.
In other VBL action Monday:
Strasburg 10, Purcellville 9: At First Bank Park, Jonah Cox’s two-run single capped a four-run inning as Strasburg earned a walk-off extra-innings win over Purcellville in a wild back-and-forth affair.
Cox finished 3-for-5 with a trio of RBIs for the Express (3-1) while Armando Albert and Tripp McKinlay each finished with a pair of hits.
For the Cannons (1-3), Kolbe Aven was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs while Mikey Brinton also added a two-run shot of his own.
Purcellville 000 202 002 3 — 9 8 4
Strasburg 001 021 101 4 — 10 10 3
Caple, Guzzi (4), Cortez (6), Van Meter (7), Muscar (8), Washington (9) and Aven, Madliak. Wakeman, Sharp (4), Demi (8), Garris (9), DeLoach (10) and Crawford. W — DeLoach. L — Washington. HR — PUR: Aven, sixth inning, one on. Brinton, ninth inning, one on.
Winchester 8, New Market 7: James Madison standout Fenwick Trimble went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs as Winchester handed New Market its first loss of the season at Jim Barnett Park.
Chipping in for the Royals (2-2) was Matthew Rivera, who finished 2-for-5 with a homer, and Torreon Jordan Young with two hits and two RBIs.
For the Rebels (3-1), Garett Wallace was 3-for-5 with a solo home run.
New Market 000 230 002 — 7 9 2
Winchester 301 100 30x — 8 11 0
Blantz, Byers (4), Jackson (7), Valigosky (8) and Lambert. Thompson, Goforth (5), Young (5), Stephens (8), Nathan (9), Gutierrez (9) and Slater. W — Young. L — Jackson. SV — Gutierrez. HR — NM: Wallace, ninth inning, none on. WIN: Trimble, first inning, none on. Rivera, first inning, none on.
Charlottesville 13, Staunton 8: Julian Rojas was 2-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Charlottesville in its win over Staunton at home.
Gavin Abrams and Hunter Sute had two hits and three RBIs apiece for the Tom Sox (1-3) while Kyle Edwards added an RBI double of his own.
For the Braves (1-2), Jackson Price finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Staunton 021 005 000 — 8 8 2
Charlottesville 100 016 50x — 13 9 2
Lynch, Barker (5), Stively (6), Oliver (7), Matheney (7) and Price. Montiel, Bice (3), Gair 6), Tate (7), McLoughlin (9) and Sute. W — Tate. L — Oliver. HR — STA: Simmons, sixth inning, one on. Price, sixth inning, none on.
Front Royal 3, Woodstock 2: Michael Schultz pitched five innings, giving up two runs on eight hits and a pair of walks with three strikeouts and Chase Stanhope pitched four innings of one-hit shutout baseball in relief for Front Royal in a low-scoring road victory over Woodstock.
Jack Hay had an RBI single at the plate to lead the Cardinals (2-2).
For the River Bandits (1-3), Kelan Hoover got the start and gave up just one run on a single hit and a walk while racking up seven strikeouts.
Front Royal 100 000 110 — 3 3 0
Woodstock 101 000 000 — 2 9 1
Schultz, Stanhope (6) and Swarmer. Hoover, O’Neal (7), Wilkinson (8) and Wachs. W – Stanhope. L — O’Neal.
