On the road, it was James Madison’s Sean Culkin getting the job done.
The pitcher tossed 3.1 innings, struck out two and gave up one run as Harrisonburg took down Covington 13-8 in Valley Baseball League action at Casey Field on Thursday.
The Turks scored five runs in the 10th inning to earn the extra-innings victory over the Lumberjacks.
Jaylon Lee (James Madison) homered in the win, finishing with a team-high four RBIs.
Lee also had two hits in the victory for the Turks (16-10), who moved into first place in the West Division standings.
Seaver King was 3-for-4 with a home run for the Turks. Sam Schner, Mitchell Farris and Michael Rosario all added two hits a piece for the visitors.
Jordan Armstrong started the game for Harrisonburg, pitching four innings and striking out three. Armstrong surrendered five runs.
For the Lumberjacks (12-14), Michael Pavelchak led the team with two hits. Cole Kertzner finished with two RBIs and a home run. Michael Piulats and John Urena also had a pair of RBIs. Urena grabbed two hits in the win.
Cooper Webb tossed five innings on the mound, allowing three runs and struck out two. Nathaniel Gorczyca took the loss, closing and surrendering five runs on four hits in one inning pitched.
Harrisonburg 011 013 002 5 — 13 14 5
Covington 302 000 210 0 — 8 10 3
Armstrong, Dennies (5), Culkin (7) and Stadler. Webb, Schneider (6), Lowder (6), Bonnett (8), Music (9), Gorczyca (10) and Piulats. W — Culkin (3-2). L — Gorczyca (1-3). HR — HAR: Lee, sixth inning, one on. HR — HAR: King, 10th inning, one on.
In other VBL action Thursday:
Woodstock 8, Strasburg 2: R.J. Stinson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run to lead Woodstock to a dominant victory over Strasburg on the road.
Max Galvin had a pair of hits and RBIs in the win. Jack Spyke and Jacoby Long also finished with an RBI for the River Bandits (18-10) while John Gillis tossed 5.1 innings, striking out five and allowing one run in the victory.
For the Express (15-12), Lucas Hartman took the loss, striking out three in three innings. Graham Brown had a home run to lead the offense.
Woodstock 003 401 000 — 8 9 0
Strasburg 000 001 010 —2 5 1
Gillis, Pena (6), Faivre (8) and Wachs. Herrera (9) and Espinosa. Hartman, Nored (4) and Ebel. Demi (7), Austin (8) and Hooks. W — Gillis (1-0). L — Hartman (1-1). HR — WOO: Stinson, sixth inning, none on. HR — STR: Brown, eighth inning, none on.
Purcellville 5, New Market 1: James Madison’s Joe Vogatsky tossed six innings, striking out seven and allowing one run as Purcellville cruised past New Market on the road.
Cullen Horowicz homered for the Cannons (10-17-1) in the win, finishing with two RBIs. Ryne Guida and Mikey Brinton led the team with two hits apiece.
For the Rebels (17-14), Mason Moore pitched six innings and struck out eight in the loss as the starter. Matthew Russo led the offensive efforts, finishing with two hits and an RBI.
Purcellville 020 100 020 — 5 9 1
New Market 000 100 000 — 1 5 1
Vogatsky, Miramontes (7), Ross (7) and Torres. Moore, Brooks (7) and Sute. W — Vogatsky (3-0). L — Moore (3-1). HR — Horowicz, second inning, one on.
Front Royal 11, Winchester 4: The bats came alive for Front Royal as it took down Winchester at Bing Crosby Stadium.
The Cardinals (12-18) scored five runs in the fourth inning and the Royals (11-16) couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Jo Jo Jackson and Sam Daggers both finished with three RBIs and two hits while Drew Camp led Front Royal with three hits and had an RBI.
Daniel Johnson got the win on the mound, throwing six innings and striking out three.
For the Royals, Leighton Banjoff and Fenwick Trimble (James Madison) finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Brett Zerbel closed on the mound for Winchester, striking out six in three innings pitched.
Winchester 002 100 010 — 4 8 3
Front Royal 303 500 00x — 11 10 2
Watie, Ostrowsky (1), Stephens (3), Huge (4), Zerbel (6) and Long. Johnson, Means (7), Arnold (9) and Poppell. W — Johnson (1-1). L — Watie (1-2).
