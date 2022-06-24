Mason Moore got the start on the mound, tossing four innings and giving up one run on just four hits while striking out four and was backed by a trio of impressive relievers the rest of the way as New Market earned a 7-3 win over Strasburg in Valley Baseball League action at Rebel Park on Thursday.
Ethan Walker relieved Moore in the fifth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning, striking out all three batters while Hayden Donahue tossed two relief frames, giving up a hit and a walk with a trio of strikeouts and Cristian Sanchez pitched the final 1.2 innings with a walk while striking out one.
At the plate for the Rebels (8-8), Khi Holiday was 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot while Peyton Parker finished 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs himself.
Eli Burwash was also 2-for-3 for New Market in the home victory.
The Express (11-6) were led by Corey Robinson and Ty Hooks, who both finished with an RBI single while Layton DeLoach pitched 2.2 strong innings in relief, giving up no runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Strasburg 001 000 020 — 3 7 6
New Market 200 300 02x — 7 9 5
Fix, Dean (4), DeLoach (5), Austin (8) and Hooks. Moore, Walker (5), Donahue (6), Gustofson (7), Sanchez (7) and Lambert. W — Donahue (1-0). L — Fix (1-1). SV — Sanchez (2).
In other VBL action Thursday:
Staunton 9, Harrisonburg 0: At Veterans Memorial Park, Luke Payne got the start and allowed two hits and a walk across a pair of shutout innings before Nathan Knowles and Miles Hellums tossed seven perfect innings in relief for Staunton in a surprising shutout of Harrisonburg.
John Seibert was 1-for-2 with a trio of RBIs for the Braves (6-11) while Nicolas Rodriguez and Ryan Peterson had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Also chipping in for Staunton was Jackson Price with a two-run single while Andrew Bennett had two hits and Bryant Goolsby had a double.
Seaver King and Brenden Verns had one hit apiece for the Turks (10-7).
Staunton 000 023 013 — 9 11 0
Harrisonburg 000 000 000 — 0 2 4
Payne, Knowles (3), Hellums (6) and Seibert. Gainer, DeLisi (6), McClure (8), Craig (9) and Warden, Perez. W — Knowles (1-2). L — Gainer (0-1). SV — Hellums (1).
Waynesboro 10, Charlottesville 2: Tanner Garrison had a grand slam and finished with five total RBIs as Waynesboro scored four first-inning runs and went on to cruise past rival Charlottesville on the road.
JC Toro pitched four no-hit innings to start for the Generals (11-7), walking one and striking out five before J.D Price, Josh Fortenberry and Peyton Ricko gave up three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts from there.
TJ Clarkson, Joseph Sullivan III and Kasey Caras had two hits each in the win for Waynesboro.
For the Tom Sox (9-6), Carter Cunningham had a two-run single.
Waynesboro 400 201 030 — 10 12 1
Charlottesville 000 000 020 — 2 3 1
Toro, Price (5), Fortenberry (8), Ricko (9) and Useche. Humenay, Montiel (4), Yesavege (5), Howe (7), Thomas (8), Halladay (8), Gair (9) and Rojas. W — Price (1-1). L — Humenay (0-2). HR — WAY: Garrison, first inning, bases loaded.
Woodstock 11, Front Royal 5: Renzo Gonzalez went 4-for-6 with four RBIs as Woodstock defeated Front Royal at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Christian Gordon pitched five innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts for the River Bandits (10-6) in the win.
Also chipping in for Woodstock was Frankie Ritter with two hits and a pair of RBIs while Jacoby Long also had a pair of hits and an RBI as well.
For the Cardinals (6-10), Drew Camp was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the loss.
Woodstock 005 100 032 — 11 14 0
Front Royal 200 001 101 — 5 10 1
Gordon, Thomas (6), Pena (7), Smith (9) and Chronis. Johnson, Reebok (4), Sachais (8), Arnold (9) and Swarmer. W — Gordon (2-0). L — Johnson (0-1).
