Bryce Fowler’s two-run RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave New Market a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory over rival Winchester in late-night Valley Baseball League action at Rebel Field on Saturday.
Dom Popa led the Rebels (7-7) with two hits and an RBI in the victory while Blayne Deaton tossed five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two. Ethan Walker struck out two in the ninth inning, giving up no runs and earning the win courtesy of Fowler’s single.
For the Royals (7-8), Jake Cohen started on the mound and allowed just one run on three hits and a pair of walks while racking up 10 strikeouts.
Jake Slater and Junior Maldonado Jr. had two hits apiece to lead Winchester at the plate while Colton Ryals was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Also chipping in for the Royals was Corey Dowdell with a solo home run.
Winchester 031 001 000 — 5 10 3
New Market 010 000 212 — 6 6 2
Cohen, Nathan (7), Ostrowsky (7), Lyons (8), Young (9) and Slater. Deaton, Gustofson (6), Brooks (8), Walker (9) and Lambert. W — Walker (1-0). L — Young (1-1).
In other VBL action Saturday:
Harrisonburg 13, Covington 1: Matt Kleinfelter, a James Madison product, pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just one run on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts in Harrisonburg’s blowout of Covington.
The Turks (8-5) pounded out 11 hits as a team in the seven-inning win at Casey Field with Jaylon Lee (James Madison) and Seaver King each finished with two hits and a trio of RBIs apiece to pace the attack.
Sam Schner also finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Harrisonburg.
For the Lumberjacks (5-7), Nate Stocum had a double at the plate.
Harrisonburg 440 050 0 — 13 11 1
Covington 000 000 1 — 1 3 3
Kleinfelter, Carter (7) and Warden, Perez. Lowder, Wall (2), Schneider (5) and Piulats W — Kleinfelter (2-2). L — Lowder (0-1).
Staunton 7, Waynesboro 6: Joe Delossantos had a single and two RBIs in Staunton’s rivalry win over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Field.
Five other players finished with one hit apiece for the Braves (5-10).
Joseph Sullivan and Jalen Vasquez each homered for the Generals (7-6).
Staunton 130 030 000 — 7 6 1
Waynesboro 001 021 200 — 6 9 4
Payne, Arrington (3), Hellums (7), Neal (9) and Price. Chittum, Rossow (5), Locke (8) and Useche. W — Hellums (1-0). L — Chittum (0-3). SV — Neal (2).
Woodstock 11, Front Royal 3: At Bing Crosby Stadium, Justin Wachs was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs and Hunter Smith was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in Woodstock’s rout of Front Royal.
Jose Hernandez also had two hits for the River Bandits (9-5) in the win.
For the Cardinals (5-8), Carlton Harper was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Woodstock 210 321 002 — 11 7 0
Purcellville 000 030 000 — 3 4 1
Faivre, Pena (5), Smith (9) and Wachs. Greenleaf, Stanhope (1), Ruber (3), Means (6) and Poppell. W — Pena (1-0). L — Greenleaf (0-1).
Purcellville 7, Strasburg 2: James Madison ace Joe Vogatsky pitched six innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five as Purcellville defeated Strasburg at Fireman’s Field.
Cullen Horowicz was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Cannons (5-9).
For the Express (10-5), Jonah Cox finished 3-for-4 with an RBI in the loss.
Strasburg 000 000 200 — 2 6 3
Purcellville 002 023 00x — 7 10 0
Wakeman, Sharp (5), Rozakis (7) and Hooks. Vogatsky, Jackman (7), Ross (7) and Madliak. W — Vogatsky (2-0). L — Wakeman (0-1).
