John Snyder tossed six innings, giving up three runs — only two of which were earned — on six scattered hits and a walk while striking out four as Woodstock earned a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Purcellville in Game 1 of the Valley Baseball League’s North Division best-of-three championship series on Saturday at Central High School.
The River Bandits trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the fourth after an error allowed the Cannons to extend the lead, but a Jake Lycette two-run single and an RBI double from R.J. Stinson quickly evened it back up in the bottom of the frame.
Woodstock then took the lead for good on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth that allowed Max Galvin to race home and added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Tomas Sanchez singled to center to bring home infielder Jacoby Long.
After Snyder’s strong start, the River Bandits also got three strong innings of relief work with Jacob Glenn, Hunter Smith and Kelan Hoover tossing an inning each and combining to give up no runs on one hit and zero walks with a pair of strikeouts.
At the plate for Woodstock, Lycette led the way with the big two-run single while Stinson and Sanchez had a hit and an RBI apiece and Long added a double.
For Purcellville, Cullen Horowicz had a two-run single while Justin Acal and Ryne Guida both finished with doubles as part of a seven-hit day in the setback.
Isaias Miramontes was also impressive in relief work for the Cannons, tossing four innings and giving up one earned run on a hit and a walk with a strikeout.
With the win, the River Bandits took a 1-0 series lead and moved one game away to playing in the Valley Baseball League championship against Charlottesville, which swept Waynesboro in the South Division championship series over the weekend.
Game 2 between Woodstock and Purcellville was set for Sunday at 7 p.m.
Purcellville 200 100 000 — 3 7 2
Woodstock 000 310 01x — 5 5 1
Lyman, Miramontes (5) and Torres. Snyder, Glenn (7), Smith (8), Hoover (9) and Wachs. W — Glenn (1-0). L — Miramontes (0-1). SV — Hoover.
In other VBL playoff action:
Charlottesville 13, Waynesboro 4: At Kate Collins Field, Carter Cunningham was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs and Kalvin Alexander was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as Charlottesville completed an impressive sweep of rival Waynesboro in the best-of-three South Division championship on Saturday.
Trey Yunger had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Tom Sox in the victory while Christian Martin finished with three hits, a trio of runs scored and an RBI in the leadoff spot.
On the mound, Braden Halladay tossed five innings in relief and allowed just one earned run on two hits and a pair of walks while racking up nine strikeouts.
For the Generals, Joseph Sullivan III led the way with an RBI triple at the plate.
On Friday, Charlottesville got off to a strong start with a 5-4 victory in Game 1.
In that victory, Emmett Bice and Chandler Marsh were electric in relief, tossing seven combined no-hit innings, giving up no runs on 10 walks with 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, Martin was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Cole Wagner also had two hits.
The Tom Sox now await the winner of the Woodstock-Purcellville series in the championship series. The River Bandits led that series 1-0 entering Sunday night.
Charlottesville 002 218 000 — 13 13 2
Waynesboro 001 110 100 — 4 6 3
Jameson, Halladay (5) and Alexander. Locke, Fortenberry (5), Price (6), Rossow (8), Montagna (9) and Bogart, Jones. W — Halladay (1-0). L — Locke (0-1). HR — CHA: Alexander, sixth inning, none on.
