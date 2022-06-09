Ryan Bradarich pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts and Jacob Steinberg (James Madison), Alik Avila and Jacob Faivre tossed three strong innings in relief, giving up just one run combined, as Woodstock earned a 7-3 victory over New Market in Valley Baseball League action at Rebel Field on Wednesday.
At the plate for the River Bandits (2-3), Tristan Moore was 3-for-5 with two RBIs while Jose Hernandez finished 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs.
For the Rebels (3-2), Bryce Fowler was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the way.
Woodstock 220 110 001 — 7 13 0
New Market 000 002 010 — 3 6 1
Bradarich, Steinberg (7), Avila (8), Faivre (9) and Espinosa. Sanchez, Donahue (4), Jackson (8), Parker (9) and Beckstead. W — Bradarich. L — Sanchez. HR — W: Hernandez, ninth inning, none on.
In other VBL action Wednesday:
Winchester 11, Front Royal 4: At Bing Crosby Stadium, Matthew Rivera was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs and James Madison standout Fenwick Trimble had a pair of doubles and two RBIs as well for Winchester in an impressive road victory over Front Royal.
Will Marcy, David Banjoff and Will Long added two hits apiece for the Royals (3-3) while John Maldonado Jr. was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
For the Cardinals (2-3), Anthony Boccio finished 2-for-4 in the loss.
Winchester 021 042 100 — 11 16 0
Front Royal 000 121 000 — 4 6 5
Davies, Sloan (5), Ostrowsky (7), Goforth (8), Watie (9) and Long. Fisher, Reebok (4), Means (6) and Swarmer. W — Sloan. L — Fisher. HR — WIN: Rivera, fifth inning, one on.
