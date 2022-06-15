Another night, another strong outing on the mound for Harrionburg.
Staunton scored two runs in the first inning but a stellar pitching performance by the Turks shut out the home team the rest of the way as Harrisonburg earned its fifth win of the season at Moxie Stadium at Gypsy Hill Park in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday.
Matthew Mamatas had a hit and three RBIs in the win to lead Harrisonburg while Seaver King was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as well for Harrisonburg (5-4) and Bradley Bott had two hits and two RBIs in five plate appearances.
Casey Smith (James Madison) led the pitching performance with no runs on three hits and struck out six in 6.1 innings of relief for the Turks, walking just four in the win.
Grant Painter (James Madison/Riverheads) led the Braves with two hits on the night. Painter and Joel Delossantos both finished with an RBI for Staunton (4-6).
Alex LaRue took the loss on the mound for the Braves, finishing with four strikeouts and allowing five runs on three hits in 2.2 innings pitched.
Harrisonburg 113 204 1 — 12 11 0
Staunton 200 000 0 — 2 4 2
McClure, Smith (1) and Stadler. LaRue, Matheney (4), Stively (6), and Peterson. W — Smith. L — LaRue.
In other VBL action Tuesday:
Waynesboro 12, Covington 2: It was a pass-the-bat kind of night for the Generals.
Waynesboro traveled to Covington for a doubleheader with the Lumberjacks, looking to add a few more tallies to the win column. The bats were hot for the Generals from start to finish and the visitors left Casey Field with two victories, the second one by a score of 12-2.
The Generals (5-4) put up five runs through the first two innings and never looked back in the victory, topping Covington (3-5) off with a five-run sixth inning.
TJ Clarkson led the offensive surge, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and a home run. Jalen Vasquez also had himself a night, going 2-for-3 and adding two RBIs with a home run in the seven-inning affair.
Eight Waynesboro batters had hits in the game, seven of them finishing with at least one RBI.
Jonathan Blackwell got the starting nod for the Generals, allowing two runs on three hits in 3.1 innings pitched. Zach Locke entered the game in the fourth, earning the win with no runs on no hits and striking out four.
For the Lumberjacks, Aaron Potter took the loss and struck out three but allowed five runs on four hits to start the contest for Covington. Landon Lucas pitched the most out of any Lumberjack on Tuesday, throwing two strikeouts but allowed another two runs in 2.2 innings pitched.
Nate Stocum, Gavin Baird, and Michael Piulats each finished with a hit for Covington, with Piulats finishing with an RBI as well.
Earlier in the day, Waynesboro picked up another win on the road over the Lumberjacks, this one a 7-1 victory.
Thad Ector stole the show, finishing 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs and a home run. Matt Ruiz also had two RBIs in the victory.
Daniel Batcher pitched six innings in the win, finishing with seven strikeouts and allowing one run on three hits.
Michael Guerrero started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, allowing six runs on four hits in three innings pitched. Cooper George had a hit and an RBI for Covington in the loss.
Waynesboro 140 205 0 — 12 14 2
Covington: 100 100 0 — 2 3 3
Blackwell, Locke (4), Ricko (7), and Garrison. Potter, Lucas (2), Carver (5), Galdoni (6), Schneider (7), and Piulats. W — Locke. L — Potter. HR — WAY: Vasquez, second inning, one on. HR — WAY: Clarkson, sixth inning, none on.
Strasburg 11, Front Royal 3: Zachary Mallia finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run in Strasburg's victory over Front Royal at First Bank Park.
The Express (8-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back at the visiting Cardinals. Walt Bailey added a home run as well for Strasburg in the game and Ty Hooks finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Jem Sisco got the win for the Express, finishing with four strikeouts and allowing one run on one hit. Michael Schultz pitched six innings for Front Royal (3-5), surrendering seven runs on six hits and striking out seven.
Jo Jo Jackson highlighted the offensive effort for the visiting team, finishing with 2-for-4 with a home run. Dallas Hite also had a home run for the Cardinals.
Front Royal 000 201 000 — 3 6 3
Strasburg 500 200 04x — 11 11 0
Schultz, Means (7), Johnson (8), and Carter. Sharp, Sisco (5), Garris (7), Austin (9), and Albert. W — Sisco. L — Schultz. HR — FR: Hite, fourth inning, none on. HR — FR: Jackson, sixth inning, none on. HR — STR: Walt Bailey, first inning, one on. HR — STR: Mallia, eighth inning, two on.
Woodstock 10, Purcellville 9: The River Bandits bounced back at home with a close victory over the Cannons at Central High School.
Woodstock (6-4) came back from an early deficit and beat Purcellville in the back-and-forth battle, sealing the game in a walk-off fashion.
Tristan Moore scored in the ninth on an error from the Cannons to win the game. Jacoby Long had four RBIs and two hits while Tomas Sanchez was 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the victory and had the River Bandits' lone home run in the game. Nate Chronis also finished with two hits in five plate appearances.
Dario Herrera got Woodstock's win on the mound, pitching three innings and surrendering one run on two hits. Rocco Reid pitched the most for the Cannons (3-7), finishing with eight strikeouts and two runs on three hits.
Cullen Horowicz had the lone home run for the Cannons and led the team with two RBIs. Bear Madliak had two hits for Purcellville.
Purcellville 200 204 001 — 9 10 5
Woodstock 000 2 5 2 001 — 10 10 3
Reid, Nichols (5), Earwood (5), Guzzi (6), Black (7), Washington (9), and Madliak. ONeal, Avila (5), Herrera (7), and Chronis. W — Herrera. L — Washington. HR — PUR: Horowicz, sixth inning, one on. HR — WOO: Sanchez, sixth inning, one on.
New Market 14, Winchester 8: A six-run eighth inning propelled the host Rebels over the visiting Royals in a late-night affair Tuesday.
Peyton Parker led the offensive surge for New Market (5-4), picking up five RBIs on the night and going 2-for-4.
Zach Shertzer had three RBIs for the Rebels while Eli Burwash had two RBIs and two runs in the game. Chase Nixon and Matthew Rivera both had two RBIs for Winchester and Nixon also finished 2-for-3.
Evan Byers closed for the Rebels but picked up the win, striking out two and surrendering no runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
Connor Blantz started for Winchester (6-5) and was the first of nine who were on the mound. Blantz allowed four runs on one hit.
Winchester 510 000 110 — 8 7 5
New Market 130 004 06x — 14 11 1
Zerbel, Gilmore (2), Huge (3), Goforth (4), Ostrowsky (5), Sloan (6), Brodeur (6), Watie (7), Gutierrez (8), and Long. Blantz, Mendoza (1), Walker (2), Cooper (7), Costellic (8), Byers (8) and Lambert. W — Byers. L — Watie.
