James Madison pitcher Evan Smith tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out two and earned the victory after Sam Schner’s RBI single in the ninth gave Harrisonburg another thrilling walk-off win over Charlottesville in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Seaver King added two hits in the big victory for the Turks (4-2) while Matt Kemp and Matthew Mamatas finished with a hit apiece.
For the Tom Sox (3-4), Tom Vincent pitched 4.2 innings to start, giving up no runs on two hits and four walks while also earning a pair of strikeouts.
Charlottesville 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
Harrisonburg 000 000 001 — 1 5 0
Vincent, Vice (5), Billings (7), Humenay (9) and Rojas. Smith and Stadler. W — Smith. L — Humenay.
In other VBL action Saturday:
Staunton 5, Covington 4: James Madison infielder and Riverheads standout Grant Painter was 2-for-4 with the game-winning two-run single in the ninth for Staunton in a win over Covington at Moxie Stadium.
Bryant Goolsby was 3-for-4 with a solo home run for the Braves (3-3).
For the Lumberjacks (3-3), Jacob Pajer was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Covington 021 001 000 — 4 9 2
Staunton 021 000 101 — 5 12 2
Standen, Long (3), Music (6) and Schroeder. Yerby, Hellums (5), Stively (8) and Seibert. W — Stively. L — Music. HR — STA: Goolsby, third inning, none on.
Strasburg 4, Purcellville 2: Robert Kelley tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four for Strasburg in another victory over Purcellville at Fireman’s Field.
Tripp McKinlay was 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Express (5-1) in the win.
For the Cannons (2-6), Brendan Roney finished with a solo homer.
Strasburg 000 001 100 2 —4 11 1
Purcellville 000 101 000 0 — 2 4 3
Kelley, Sharp (7), Droll (8), DeLoach (9), Austin (10) and Crawford. Vogatsky, Earwood (6), Burke (8) and Madliak.
Woodstock 12, Front Royal 1: At Bing Crosby Stadium, Stephen Pena, Jacob Steinberg (James Madison), James O’Neal and Alik Avila combined to give up one run on two hits and seven walks while striking out seven as Woodstock coasted to an eight-inning rout of Front Royal.
Jose Hernandez was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the River Bandits (4-3).
For the Cardinals (3-4), Riley Frost and Noah Carter each had a hit.
Woodstock 030 200 07 — 12 11 0
Front Royal 000 000 10 — 1 2 3
Pena, Steinberg (5), O’Neal (6), Avila (8) and Wachs. Cossa, Greenleaf (5), Sachais (8), Reebok (8) and Carter. W — Pena. L — Cossa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.