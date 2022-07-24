The Valley Baseball League’s South Division title is officially coming down to the final day after a wild weekend around the league.
Through the first half of their Sunday doubleheaders, Harrisonburg suffered a loss while Waynesboro earned a win over Charlottesville.
With those three teams entering the weekend in a three-way tie for first place in the South Division, it set up for an interesting final day.
At the time of publication, the Turks were trailing the Cannons in the second game of the doubleheader at Fireman’s Field while the Tom Sox and Generals were locked at 3-3 in the top of the third inning.
Harrisonburg and Waynesboro were also sitting atop the standings with respective 25-15 records while Charlottesville sat at 25-16.
While the Tom Sox’s regular season came to a conclusion with the second game against the Generals, Sunday’s action set up a big showdown tonight at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
The Turks will host the Generals at 7:30 p.m in a big-time showdown.
The winner will clinch at least a share of the South Division title.
The VBL playoffs are set to begin Tuesday. All three teams — Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville — have clinched their respective playoff spots but winner of the division gets the top seed.
In other VBL action Sunday:
Purcellville 4, Harrisonburg 3: At Fireman’s Field, Ryne Guida’s RBI single brought Tucker Lemay home and gave Purcellville a thrilling walk-off victory in extra innings over Harrisonburg.
Brooks Caple pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and five walks with five strikeouts for the Cannons while Jabbari Smith and Tyler Muscar (James Madison) tossed three shutout relief frames, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three.
Also chipping in for Purcellville (18-21-1) was Ryan Dooley, another JMU product, with a solo home run while Albert Serrano had an RBI.
For the Turks (25-15), Matthew Mamatas had a pair of hits while Seaver King also chipped in with an RBI single in the setback.
Despite the loss, Jordan Armstrong had a strong start with five innings pitched, giving up one run on four hits and a walk.
Harrisonburg 003 000 00 — 3 7 1
Purcellville 001 000 21 — 4 8 1
Armstrong, Culkin (6), Wolf (7) and Stadler, Perez. Caple, Smith (6), Muscar (8) and Madliak. W — Muscat (2-1). L — Wolf (1-1). HR — PUR: Dooley, seventh inning, none on.
Waynesboro 7, Charlottesville 4: Kasey Caras went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs as Waynesboro scored four runs in the 10th inning to earn a win over Charlottesville on the road.
John Montes had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Generals while Tanner Garrison also chipped in with a pair of hits and two runs.
On the mound for Waynesboro, Henry Hardie pitched five innings to start and gave up one run on three hits while striking out four.
J.D. Price later tossed the final four frames for the Generals, giving up no earned runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
The Tom Sox (25-16) were, once again, led by Carter Cunningham, who finished 3-for-5 with a home run and a trio of RBIs in the loss.
Also coming up big for Charlottesville were Christian Martin and Trey Yunger, who both finished with a pair of hits apiece in the loss.
Waynesboro 010 200 000 4 — 7 11 2
Charlottesville 100 002 000 1 — 4 8 1
Hardie, Montagna (6), Price (7) and Bogart. Jameson, Marsh (5), Lunsford-Shenkman (7), Billings (9) and Ericsson. W — Price (2-2). L — Billings (1-1). HR — CHA: Cunningham, first inning, none on.
Woodstock 10, Winchester 2: At Central High, John Snyder pitched six innings, giving up just one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in Woodstock’s victory over Winchester.
Jacoby Long led the River Bandits (26-15) with a pair of hits in the victory while Tomas Sanchez added a three-run homer.
The Royals (14-27) were led by Nathan Barraza with two hits and an RBI while Drew Petitt (Eastern Mennonite) also had a pair of hits.
Winchester 000 001 010 — 2 8 3
Woodstock 001 002 61x — 10 8 0
Zerbel, Jennings (6), Watie (7), Barraza (7) and Barcena. Snyder, Lageman (7), Glenn (8), Herrera (9) and McCart. W — Snyder (1-0). L — Jennings (0-1). HR — WOO: Sanchez, seventh inning, two on.
Staunton 9, Covington 7: At Casey Field, Staunton concluded its 2022 season in a positive fashion with a victory over Covington.
Grant Painter (James Madison/Riverheads) was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as part of a 10-hit attack at the plate for the Braves (16-26).
For the Lumberjacks (19-23), Gavin Baird had a game-high four hits.
Staunton 321 001 020 — 9 10 4
Covington 330 001 000 — 7 11 1
Payne, Matheney (3), Barker (6), Neal (8) and Peterson, Cotten. Pavelchak, Harmon (4), Eischen (7), Stocum (9) and Piulats. W — Barker (1-2). L — Eischen (0-3). SV — Neal (5). HR — COV: Ward, second inning, none on.
Rebels Bow Out Of Postseason
Despite a strong regular season and being a legitimate contender for the VBL title, New Market announced that it will not participate in the 2022 postseason on Saturday.
The unprecedented decision was announced by Rebels president Mike Jones in a statement and was made due to an increasing lack of depth in the second half of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.