It was a contest between the Valley Baseball League North Division’s best Tuesday.
Strasburg hit the road to battle Woodstock, the team who led the division heading into the game. Tied 1-1 through the six-inning, the Express (13-8) broke through, scoring in the seventh and holding on to win the game 2-1.
Graham Brown scored the game-winning run unearned in the seventh.
Jonah Cox and Armando Albert both led the team with two hits.
Tyler Dean got the win, tossing a shutout in three innings pitched and striking out five. Lucas Hartman started for Strasburg and picked up six strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Kyle Demi recorded the save for the Express.
Christian Gorder pitched six innings for Woodstock (13-8), allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven.
Jack Spyke, Renzo Gonzalez and R.J. Stinson all had hits for the River Bandits.
Strasburg: 001 000 100 — 2 7 1
Woodstock: 100 000 000 — 1 3 3
Hartman, Deane (6), Demi (9) and Crawford. Gordon, Wilkinson (7), Herrera (7), Avila (8), Glenn (9) and Chronis. W — Deane (1-0). L — Wilkinson (1-4). SV — Demi.
In other VBL action Tuesday:
New Market 3, Charlottesville 0: Jonathan Bautista and Hayden Donahue combined for the complete-game shutout as the Rebels (13-10) picked up their third straight win over the TomSox.
Bautista got the win and struck out two. Donahue was credited with the save. Edwin Martínez Pagani led the New Market offense with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.
For Charlottesville (9-9), Cole Wagner and Logan Amiss both recorded a hit.
Brady Kirtner took the loss on the mound, giving up one run and striking out three in three innings pitched.
Earlier in the day, New Market picked up another win over Charlottesville by the exact same score of 3-0.
Khi Holiday and Bryce Fowler each had two hits apiece for the Rebels. Fowler finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Eric Gustofson tossed 5.1 innings in the shutout and struck out one. Fowler was credited with the save in the win.
For the TomSox, Wagner, Kyle Edwards, and Christian Martin all finished with two hits apiece.
New Market: 001 020 0 — 3 5 1
Charlottesville: 000 000 0 —0 2 0
Bautista, Donahue (6) and Sute. Kirtner, Montiel (4), Bryan (6) and Rojas. W — Bautista (1-0). L — Kirtner (1-1). SV — Donahue.
Purcellville 3, Covington 2: Down by two in the fifth the Cannons (8-13) rattled off a big inning, scoring three runs and holding off the Lumberjacks (9-11) surge to win the second game of the doubleheader.
Brooks Byers got the start on the mound, striking out three and earning the win in five innings pitched. Dalton Ross closed for Purcellville, striking out three and earning the save.
Five different players recorded a hit for the Cannons. Jack Connelly and Brendan Roney each had an RBI.
Mason Millett started for Covington, striking out three and allowing no runs in 3.1 innings of work. Michael Piulats homered for the Lumberjacks, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Earlier in the day, Covington cruised past Purcellville to win 7-0 on the road. The Lumberjacks scored four runs in the sixth inning to put the game away over the Cannons.
Ryan Schneider started on the mound for Covington and got the win, tossing three strikeouts and no runs through 5.1 innings of work.
Joshua Rodriguez, Luke Arnold and Gavin Baird all finished with two hits apiece in the win. Nate Stocum had a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Jarvis Evans Jr. took the loss on the mound for the Cannons, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three in his starting appearance. Isaias Miramontes pitched two innings in relief, giving up one run and two hits.
Covington: 100 100 0 — 2 6 1
Purcellville: 000 030 x — 3 5 2
Millett, Standen (4), Bonnet (5) and Piulats. Byers, Ross (6) and Roney. W — Byers (1-3). L — Standen (1-1). SV — Ross. HR — COV: Piulats, fourth inning, none on.
