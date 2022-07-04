Charlottesville pounded out 14 hits and put together an 11-run second inning as part of a 17-4 rout of Waynesboro in Valley Baseball League rivalry action at Charlottesville High on Monday.
Satchell Norman was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a homer and four RBIs for the Tom Sox (13-11) while Cole Wagner also had a big night with three hits, two runs scored and a trio of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Charlottesville was Christian Martin, who finished 2-for-3 with his first homer of the year and four RBIs, while Carter Cunningham finished with a pair of hits and an RBI himself.
Brody Moss and Nicholas Ericsson each added a two-run single.
Trey Yesavage got the start on the mound for the Tom Sox and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts before Chandler Marsh tossed three innings, giving up a single run on just one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.
For the Generals (17-10-1), who remain in first place in the West Division, Tyler Borges, JD Jones, Edrick Felix and John Montes all finished with one hit and an RBI apiece. Felix had a solo homer.
Waynesboro 020 001 1 — 4 4 0
Charlottesville 3(11)0 012 x — 17 14 0
Batcher, Rossow (2), Hardie (2), Correa (5) and Garrison, Jones. Yesavege, March (4), Howe (7) and Ericsson. W — Marsh (1-0). L — Batcher (1-1). HR — WAY: Felix, second inning, none on. CHA: Norman, first inning, one on. Martin, second inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.