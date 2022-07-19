Carter Cunningham finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs as Charlottesville picked up a big 11-6 South Division win over Harrisonburg in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
The Tom Sox put up nine runs in the last four innings to secure the victory.
Chandler Marsh picked up the win for Charlottesville (19-14), striking out three through 1.2 innings pitched and Tyler McLoughlin had the save.
For the Turks (22-12), Sammy Cooper took the loss but Andrew Williams started the game, tossing five innings.
Nicholas Ericsson and Christian Martin each finished with three hits apiece and Martin had another two RBIs. Mitch Farris finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Harrisonburg in the setback.
Charlottesville 002 003 303 — 11 14 1
Harrisonburg 101 030 010 — 6 8 3
Jameson, Marsh (5), Billings (7), McLoughlin (8) and Ericsson. Williams, Cooper (6), Gainer (7), Craig (8) and Stadler. W — Marsh (2-0). L — Cooper (1-1). SV — McLoughlin (1).
In other VBL action Monday:
Waynesboro 7, Staunton 0: Waynesboro extended its winning streak Monday with a shutout of rival Staunton at Gypsy Hill Park.
Daniel Batcher picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings and striking out nine while Matt Cedarburg was 2-for-2 and John Montes picked up two hits and an RBI each for the Generals (24-13).
Tanner Garrison and Matt Ruiz also finished with two hits for Waynesboro.
TJ Clarkson homered in the win, finishing with two RBIs. Caleb Cali also had two runs batted in.
For the Braves (15-22), Tyler Cotten finished with a team-high two hits. Nicolas Rodriguez also picked up a hit.
Jacob Matheney took the loss for Staunton, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one.
Waynesboro 300 210 100 — 7 12 1
Staunton 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Batcher, Locke (6) and Bogart. Montagna (8) and Jones. Matheney, Brizendine (2), Peyton (4), Barker (8) and Cotten. W — Batcher (2-1). L — Matheney (0-1). HR — WAY: Clarkson, first inning, one on.
Woodstock 4, New Market 3: It was a late eighth-inning score proving to be the difference for Woodstock as Jack Spyke homered and it served as the game-winning run in a victory over New Market.
Spyke finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jacoby Long also had two hits for Woodstock.
Isaac Wengert tossed five innings as the starter for the River Bandits (21-14) while Luke Lageman picked up the win and Jacob Glenn earned the save.
Eric Gustofson tossed 5.2 innings for the Rebels, striking out four.
Dom Popa and Kyle Joye each had two hits and an RBI for New Market (19-18).
Woodstock 000 201 010 — 4 8 1
New Market 000 111 000 — 3 13 0
Wengert, Herrera (6), Lageman (7), Glenn (9) and Wachs. Gustofson, Mendoza (6), Smith (7) and Stevens. W — Lageman (1-1). L — Smith (0-2). SV — Glenn (2). HR — WOO: Gonzalez, fourth inning, none on. HR — WOO: Spyke, eighth inning, none on.
Strasburg 2, Purcellville 1: Cam Clonch had a game-high two hits as Strasburg earned a hard-fought victory over Purcellville at home.
Henry Koehler and Ty Hooks both had RBIs in the win for the home team.
Billy Rozakis got the win for the Express while Tyler Dean tossed four innings striking out four and Jacob Rosenkranz picked up the save for Strasburg (20-15).
For the Cannons (13-21), Brooks Caple threw 4.2 innings and struck out five, taking the loss. Jose Torres had a home run as the only RBI of the game for Purcellville.
Purcellville 000 010 000 — 1 3 3
Strasburg 100 010 00x — 2 5 0
Caple, Smith (5) and Torres. Dean, Rozakis (5), Nored (6), Demi (8), Rosenkranz (9) and Hooks. W — Rozakis (1-1). L — Caple (1-2). SV — Rosenkranz. HR — PUR: Torres, fifth inning, none on.
