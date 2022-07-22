It was two big wins for Charlottesville on Thursday.
The Tom Sox (24-14) won a pair of critical games against Harrisonburg (24-14) to tie the Turks for first place in the Valley Baseball League South Division. Charlottesville owns the tiebreaker. In the second game, the TomSox came back from a 4-0 deficit to walk it off and take the victory.
Gavin Abrams was 3-for-5 in the win with the game-winning home run and a team-high three RBIs. Kalvin Alexander had a homer as well with two RBIs.
Cole Wagner had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the win while Chris Cunningham and Logan Amiss finished with two hits each.
Jackson Nove pitched a team-high four innings in the win, striking out four. Garrett Spikes picked up the win as the closer.
For the Turks, Mitchell Farris led the team with three hits and T.J. Williams had two. Matthew Mamatas and Sam Schner both had a pair of RBIs.
Garrett Warden took the loss on the mound, striking out one in a third of an inning tossed.
Earlier in the day, the TomSox took the first game against the Turks, picking up a 14-5 win in eight innings. Wagner was 3-for-4 with a home run and a team-high four RBIs in the victory.
Alexander picked up three RBIs in the victory and two hits. Bobby Olsen tossed six innings in the win, striking out three.
For the Turks, Matt Kleinfelter (James Madison) struck out four in 4.2 innings pitched. Christian Ficca had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the loss.
Harrisonburg: 040 001 101 — 7 10 1
Charlottesville: 001 300 213 — 10 11 2
Gainer, Smith (6), Warden (9) and Perez. Humenay, Nove (3), Billings (7), Spikes (8) and Rojas. W — Spikes (1-0). L — Warden (0-1). HR — CHA: Alexander, seventh inning, one on. HR — CHA: Abrams, ninth inning, two on.
In other VBL action Thursday:
Woodstock 15, New Market 2: The River Bandits scored in six out of seven innings as Woodstock (22-15) cruised past the Rebels (19-20) on the road. Max Galvin was 4-for-4 with two RBIs in the victory.
Frankie Ritter had a team-high three RBIs and Tomas Sanchez had a pair of hits and runs batted in. Dario Herrera picked up the win, striking out two in two innings pitched.
For the Rebels, Garett Wallace was 3-for-4 and Kyle Joye added two hits. Jett Jackson took the loss, tossing three innings and striking out four.
Woodstock: 222 531 0 — 15 13 1
New Market: 200 000 0 — 2 9 3
Hoover, Herrera (4), Avila (6), Lageman (7) and Spyke. Jackson, Hovatter (4), Smith (6) and Stevens. W — Herrera (2-0). L — Jackson (1-3). HR — WOO: Spyke, sixth inning, none on.
Covington 9, Staunton 7: Cole Ketzner finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Lumberjacks (18-21) took down the Braves (15-25) on the road at Gypsy Hill Park.
Carlos Pineyro finished with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for Covington. Mason Hammonds also had two hits. Cooper Webb tossed 3.2 innings on the mound for the Lumberjacks, earning the win, and Landon Lucas picked up the save.
For the Braves, Andrew Bennett was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. David Pereira and Jordan Peyton picked up two hits while Joe Delossantos had a pair of RBIs. Cade Dressler took the loss, striking out three in three innings pitched.
Covington: 220 020 300 — 9 10 0
Staunton: 201 300 100 — 7 9 3
Carver, Buckholder (3), Webb (4), Lucas (8) and Ketzner. Hellums, Dressler (5), Neal (8) and Pereira. W — Webb (1-2). L — Dressler (0-1). SV — Lucas.
Winchester 9, Strasburg 5: Brian Young tossed 6.1 innings and struck out eight as the Royals (14-22) took down the Express (21-18) at home. Brett Zerbel picked up the save on the mound.
Leighton Banjoff finished with a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs and Brodey Neveker was 2-for-3. Chayce Bryant also had a pair of hits and runs batted in for Winchester.
For the Express, Ty Hooks led the team with a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs. Reed Garris and Jonah Cox also had two hits. Anthony Ursitti took the loss, tossing four innings and striking out five.
Strasburg: 130 000 100 — 5 9 1
Winchester: 140 004 00x — 9 11 1
Ursitti, Skinner (5), Jackman (9) and Garris. Young, Zerbel (7) and Slater. W — Young (4-1). L — Ursitti (0-2). SV — Zerbel.
Purcellville 8, Front Royal 5: The Cannons (16-21) came back from an early deficit to beat the Cardinals (13-26) on the road at Bing Crosby Stadium. Tyler Muscar (James Madison) got the win for Purcellville, striking out three in two innings of work.
DJ Burke picked up the save on the mound for the Cannons. Ryne Guida had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs to lead the offense and Ryan Dooley (James Madison) had two runs batted in. Mikey Brinton and Albert Serrano also had a pair of hits each.
For the Cardinals, Jeffery Lonon led the team with a trio of hits and a pair of RBIs. Daniel Johnson pitched 4.2 innings as the starter, striking out five and Shaun Muñoz took the loss for Front Royal.
Purcellville: 000 221 120 — 8 11 3
Front Royal: 030 001 001 — 5 8 1
Quinichett, Smith (6), Muscar (7), Burke (9) and Madliak. Johnson, Sachais (5), Muñoz (7), Means (9) and Poppell. W — Muscar (1-1). L — Muñoz (0-1). SV — Burke. HR — PUR: Dooley, fourth inning, one on. HR — PUR: Horowicz, sixth inning, none on.
