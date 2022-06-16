Close wins are becoming a summer trend for Harrisonburg.
John Bufford Jr. got the start and pitched four strong innings, giving up no runs on just one hit and three walks with a trio of strikeouts and James Madison's Sean Culkin tossed the final 3.1 innings in relief as the Turks edged Staunton 4-3 in a Valley Baseball League contest at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday.
The Braves (4-7) made it a close game in the ninth, piling two runs on Culkin and the offense coming alive but the Turks (6-4) got out of a jam to secure the victory.
Seaver King was 3-for-4 for the Turks and Christian Ficca finished 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and a trio of RBIs. King also scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.
For the Braves, Luke Payne took the loss as the starting pitcher and allowed three runs on five hits. Marty Neal gave up the last run for Staunton as the closer, finishing with one run on one hit.
Jackson Price and Joe Delossantos both recorded a hit and an RBI for Staunton.
Staunton 000 000 012 — 3 4 0
Harrisonburg 003 000 01x — 4 7 3
Payne, Cook (5), Hellums (7), Neal (8) and Seibert. Bufford Jr, Carter (5), Culkin (6) and Warden. W — Culkin. L — Payne. HR — HAR: Ficca, third inning, two on.
In other VBL action Wednesday:
Woodstock 4, Winchester 1: In a pitcher's duel, Tyler Wilkinson allowed one run in six innings pitched for Woodstock and Jacob Steinberg (James Madison) came on in relief to lead the River Bandits to a victory over Winchester at Jim Barnett Park.
Steinberg earned the save for the River Bandits (7-4) and allowed no runs on no hits in one inning pitched. Wilkinson finished the game with two strikeouts.
Jacoby Long led Woodstock with a pair of hits and Jalen Buster (James Madison) finished with two RBIs. Will Marcy had a team-high two hits for Winchester (6-6) and the lone RBI came from Jack Slater.
Sam Davies took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits. Jerrod Jenkins led the Royals with a team-high four strikeouts.
Woodstock 010 200 100 — 4 4 1
Winchester 100 000 000 — 1 4 4
Wilkinson, Pena (7) and Wachs. Steinberg and Espinosa. Davies, Jenkins (5), Young (7), Lyons (8) and Slater. W — Wilkinson. L — Davies. SV — Steinberg.
Purcellville 7, Front Royal 1: It was a late-inning surge for the Purcellville offense that overpowered Front Royal, getting six runs in two innings to secure the victory at Fireman's Field.
Justin Acal led Purcellville (4-7) with a trio of RBIs, finishing the game 2-for-3 with a home run. Brendan Roney also had a pair of RBIs at the plate for the Cannons and Brady Drawbaugh had two hits.
Brooks Caple’s five innings earned him the win on the mound, allowing no runs on seven hits. He led the team with three strikeouts. Bryce Fisher pitched five innings for the Cardinals (3-6) in the losing effort, surrendering one run on four hits and striking out five.
Jo Jo Jackson led the offensive effort for Front Royal, finishing with three hits. Jack Hay and Broedy Poppell each finished with two each and Poppell added the Cardinal's lone RBI.
Front Royal 000 000 001 — 1 12 1
Purcellville 100 002 40x — 7 8 0
Fisher, Stanhope (6), Greenleaf (8) and Poppell. Caple, Cortez (6), Burke (7), Miramontes (9), Muscar (9) and Roney. W — Caple. L — Fisher. HR — PUR: Acal, seventh inning, two on.
Charlottesville 10, Waynesboro 7: Kyle Edwards had a trio of hits and two RBIs in the Charlotteville's road victory over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Field.
A three-run ninth inning propelled the Tom Sox (4-5) over the Generals (5-5).
Hunter Teplanszky also had two RBIs in the contest while Logan Amiss and Garrett Spikes each finished with two runs scored.
Tyler McLoughlin got the win on the mound for the Tom Sox while Jack Billings had the save. Lance Tate started for Charlottesville, allowing two runs on three hits. Carson Hobbs took the loss for the Generals, surrendering three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings pitched.
Victor Castillo and Tanner Garrison highlighted the offensive efforts by Waynesboro. Castillo finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Garrison had a trio of hits. Jalen Vasquez had a pair of hits for the Generals as well.
Charlottesville 030 110 113 — 10 7 0
Waynesboro 002 202 100 — 7 10 3
Tate, Montiel (3), Wagner (5), Nove (6), McLoughlin (8), Billings (9) and Ericcson. Kelly, Balzer (5), Fortenberry (7), Hobbs (8) and Garrison. W — McLoughlin. L — Hobbs. SV — Billings.
New Market 10, Strasburg 3: At Rebels Park, New Market jumped out to a six-run lead after the first two innings and cruised from there against defending champion Strasburg.
Peyton Parker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the victory for the Rebels (6-4).
New Market’s Hunter Sute also had a good night at the plate, finishing with a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs.
Brian Valigosky’s three-inning performance earned him the win, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out three. Mason Moore started the game for the Rebels and finished with four strikeouts.
Yehoshua Garcia took the loss as the starter for Strasburg (8-3), pitching one inning but allowing six runs on three hits.
Brayton Brown highlighted the offensive day for the Express with a pair of hits and Henry Koehler had the team's only two RBIs.
Strasburg 001 020 000 — 3 7 2
New Market 510 110 02x —10 8 0
Garcia, DeLoach (2), Hartman (5), Droll (7), Rozakis (8) and Hooks. Moore, Valigosky (5), Donahue (8), Sanchez (9) and Sute. W — Valigosky. L — Garcia.
