James Madison ace Casey Smith pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just three hits and a walk while striking out five as Harrisonburg stayed hot with an impressive 7-0 victory over New Market in Valley Baseball League action at Rebel Field on Saturday.
The Turks have now won four in a row and 11 of their last 12 overall.
Brady Gumpf led Harrisonburg (22-11) with a pair of hits and an RBI in the victory while Mitch Farris had a single and two RBIs as well.
For the Rebels (19-17), Erik Johnson pitched six innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in the loss.
At the plate for New Market, Garett Wallace led the way with two hits.
In the first game between the two teams, Michael Rosario went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Turks ran away with a 13-6 victory.
Farris and Matthew Mamatas had two hits and an RBI for Harrisonburg while Seaver King had a hit and two RBIs.
T.J. Williams added a two-run home run for the Turks in the win.
For the Rebels, Wallace was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
Harrisonburg 000 100 6 — 7 8 1
New Market 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Smith and Warden, Perez. Johnson, Brooks (7) and Lambert. W — Smith (3-1). L — Johnson (1-2).
In other VBL action Saturday:
Woodstock 1, Charlottesville 0: Christian Gordon pitched 5.2 innings, giving up two hits and four walks with two strikeouts and Hunter Smith allowed no hits while walking two and striking out one over the final 1.1 frames as Woodstock shut out Charlottesville.
Max Galvin had two hits to lead the River Bandits (20-14) on the road.
For the Tom Sox (18-14), Emmett Bice allowed one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts across four innings of work.
John Armstrong also tossed three innings, giving up one hit.
Woodstock 001 000 0 — 1 6 0
Charlottesville 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Gordon, Smith (6) and Wachs. Vice, Armstrong (5) and Norman. W — Gordon (3-1). L — Bice (2-1). SV — Smith (2).
Waynesboro 16, Strasburg 3: Waynesboro scored nine runs in the final inning to put an exclamation point on a convincing blowout victory and doubleheader sweep of Strasburg at First Bank Park.
Caleb Cali was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Generals (23-13-1) while John Montes finished with two hits and an RBI.
For the Express (19-15), Ty Hooks had a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Waynesboro also took the first game over Strasburg 10-5.
In that contest, Montes finished 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs.
Jonah Cox led Strasburg at the plate with two hits in the setback while teammate Zane Denton also chipped in with a solo home run.
Waynesboro 310 003 9 — 16 10 1
Strasburg 100 002 0 — 3 5 2
Blackwell, Pleasants (6) and Garrison, Useche. Garris, Garcia (3), Droll (6), Austin (7), Jackman (7) and Hooks. W — Blackwell (2-1). L — Garris (1-1). HR — WAY: Cali, sixth inning, two on.
Staunton 11, Front Royal 1: Staunton has won three in a row after a big-time doubleheader sweep of Front Royal at Moxie Stadium.
In the second victory, Bridgewater College standout Jeffrey Snider led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort that included a pair of RBIs.
Trent Jeffcoat had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals (13-24).
Earlier in the day, the Braves cruised to an 8-2 victory.
Grant Painter, a James Madison standout and Riverheads alum, led Staunton (15-21) with two hits and four RBIs in the victory.
Front Royal 100 00 — 1 4 0
Staunton 305 12 — 11 10 0
Schultz, Adams (3), Munoz (5) and Carter. Hellums, Barker (5) and Pereira. W — Hellums (3-1). L — Schultz (1-2).
Covington 6, Winchester 1: At Casey Field, Aaron Potter tossed five innings and gave up one run on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts for Covington in a home victory over Winchester.
Carlos Castillo was 2-for-4 with a solo homer for the Lumberjacks
For the Royals (13-21), Chase Nixon had two hits and an RBI.
Earlier in the day, Winchester earned a 9-5 win over Covington.
In that contest, Corey Dowdell went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Lumberjacks while Nathan Barraza also finished with three hits and a trio of RBIs himself in the road victory.
Michael Piulats had three hits and two RBIs for the Lumberjacks (15-20) while Nate Stocum also chipped in with a pair of hits.
Winchester 000 010 0 — 1 7 2
Covington 001 212 x — 6 11 0
Davies, Stephens (4), Jennings (5), Sloan (6), Keane (6) and Long. Potter, Eischen (6) and Ketzner. W — Potter (3-3). L — Davies (0-4). SV — Eischen (1). HR — COV: Castillo, sixth inning, none on.
