On a busy day in the Valley Baseball League, it was a battle of the two first-place teams taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Harrisonburg picked up a big home win, defeating Woodstock 9-7 in the second game of the doubleheader to complete a two-game sweep in Valley Baseball League action.
Jaylon Lee (James Madison) was 1-for-2 with a trio of RBIs in in the victory.
Mitchell Farris had a home run for the Turks with two RBIs while Christian Ficca and Seaver King both finished with two hits a piece.
Andrew Williams got the win on the mound for Harrisonburg (18-10), pitching four innings and striking out three. Sean Culkin (James Madison) got the save as the closer, allowing no runs on two hits.
For Woodstock (19-12), Tyler Wilkinson took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits.
Kyle Ashworth was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the River Bandits. Tomas Sanchez also had three RBIs, along with two hits.
Earlier in the day, Harrisonburg grabbed another win over Woodstock by a score of 7-5. The Turks held the lead the entire game and got hot in the first three innings.
T.J. Williams and Carlos Perez each had a pair of hits and a run batted in for Harrisonburg. Farris got the win on the mound for the Turks, striking out eight through four innings and Jake Wolf picked up the save.
Sanchez homered for the River Bandits and Justin Wachs had a pair of hits. Jack Spyke and Renzo Gonzalez each finished with two runs batted in. Christian Gordon took the loss for Woodstock on the mound.
Woodstock 000 043 0 — 7 8 3
Harrisonburg 531 000 x — 9 12 1
Wilkinson, Davis (2), ONeal (3), Lageman (5) and Spyke. Williams, Cooper (5), Culkin (6) and Stadler. W — Williams (2-0). L — Wilkinson (2-5). SV — Culkin. HR — HAR: Farris, first inning, one on.
In other VBL action Sunday:
Waynesboro 5, Winchester 4: Waynesboro got off to a fast start against the Royals on Sunday and never looked back in the victory at Kate Collins Field.
The Generals (20-11) are the first VBL team to reach 20 wins this season.
Jonathan Blackwell took the victory as the starter, tossing five innings and striking out seven. Julian Balzer picked up the save.
Joseph Sullivan III was 2-for-3 with a trio of RBIs to lead the offense.
Sam Davies took the loss for Winchester (11-20), tossing four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits. Dallen Leach, Colton Ryals and Will Marcy all finished with a hit and an RBI to lead the offensive efforts for the Royals.
Earlier in the day, Waynesboro grabbed another win from Winchester, beating the Royals 6-5 in nine innings. The offense kicked in late for the home team, but the Generals scored when it mattered most.
Carson Hobbs got the win as the closer for Waynesboro and Sullivan finished 2-for-4.
Caleb Cali led the Generals with two RBIs.
Chayce Bryant was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Royals. Marcy and Leighton Banjoff also had two hits. Colin Brodeur struck out three in five innings pitched and Brett Zerbel took the loss.
Winchester 000 012 1 — 4 5 0
Waynesboro 120 200 x — 5 7 2
Davies, Gutierrez (5) and Leach. Blackwell, Rossow (6), Balzer (7) and Garrison. W — Blackwell (1-1). L — Davies (0-3). SV — Balzer. HR — WAY: Luke, fourth inning, none on.
Staunton 6, Purcellville 5: It took 11 innings, but Staunton broke the tie in walk-off fashion to beat Purcellville and snap a two-game losing streak at Moxie Stadiun.
Jeffrey Snider (Bridgewater College) scored the last run unearned to get the victory.
Joe Delossantos crushed a homer in the win for Staunton (10-20) and David Pereira was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jordan Peyton and Cooper Benzin had two hits apiece.
Connor Brizendine grabbed the win on the mound for the Braves while Will McCausland struck out seven as the starter, tossing five innings.
For the Cannons (11-19-1), DJ Burke threw six innings, striking out eight.
Ryan Dooley (James Madison) led the offense for Purcellville finishing with a home run and three RBIs.
Earlier in the day, Purcellville got the win over Staunton, beating the Braves 7-4.
Brooks Caple threw five innings and struck out five for the Cannons as the starter and Dalton Ross picked up the win. Bear Madliak had a home run and two RBIs and Carson Bell (James Madison) had a pair of RBIs.
For the Braves, Ryan Peterson had a two-run home run while Delossantos added another homer. Miles Hellums tossed six innings and struck out eight and Luke Payne took the loss with two innings pitched.
Purcellville 100 020 000 11 — 5 4 2
Staunton 100 200 000 12 — 6 10 2
Earwood, Miramontes (3), Burke (5), Washington (11) and Torres. McCausland, Dressler (6), Brizendine (11) and Pereira. W — Brizendine (1-1). L — Washington (0-4). HR — PUR: Dooley, fifth inning, one on. STA: Delossantos, fourth inning, none one.
Charlottesville 3, Front Royal 0: Luke Wagner tossed six shutout innings and struck out four as Charlottesville beat Front Royal at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Kyle Edwards had a hit and an RBI to lead Charlottesville. Four other Tom Sox recorded a hit in the win and Christian Howe had the save for Charlottesville (17-11) on the mound.
Jack Cossa took the loss on the mound for the Cardinals (13-21), tossing four innings and striking out two. Grant Adams struck out four in two innings pitched in relief. Drew Camp and Carlton Harper got the only two hits of the game for Front Royal.
Earlier in the day, the Tom Sox grabbed another win over the Cardinals, this one by a final score of 4-3. Cole Wagner and Gavin Abrams had two hits a piece in the win.
Emmett Bice pitched four innings as the starter for Charlottesville. Chase Roberts picked up the win and Tyler McLoughlin was credited with the save. For Front Royal, Chase Stanhope took the loss, pitching three innings and striking out two.
Jo Jo Jackson and Christian Campbell each had a hit apiece while Sam Daggers had the team's lone RBI.
Charlottesville 001 100 1 — 3 5 0
Front Royal 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Wagner, Howe (7) and Norman. Cossa, Adams (5) and Poppell. W — Wagner (1-1). L — Cossa (1-5). SV — Howe (2).
