James Madison’s Jaylon Lee was the star of the show Monday night.
Picking up a trio of hits and a pair of RBI’s, the former Eastern Mennonite Royal led Harrisonburg to a 9-6 win over Staunton. Lee finished 3-for-4 and added two runs for the Turks.
A four-run first inning gave Harrisonburg (11-8) breathing room and topped off the game with a three-run seventh inning. The Braves never recovered from the first.
Michael Rosario finished with a pair of hits and RBIs for the Turks and Sam Schner picked up a home run in the game in the fourth inning.
Christian Ficca and Carlos Perez each added two RBIs for Harrisonburg.
Jake Wolf closed on the mound for the Turks, surrendering two runs on two hits and striking out two. Sammy Cooper also saw time Monday, pitching 2.2 innings and striking out two.
For the Braves (7-15), Jordan Peyton highlighted the pitching performance, tossing three innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.
Felix Diaz had a team-high two hits for Staunton and added an RBI. Cooper Benzin and Grant Painter (James Madison) both finished with a hit and an RBI.
Staunton: 020 200 020 — 6 9 3
Harrisonburg: 401 100 30x — 9 10 1
Barker, Stively (1), Peyton (4) and Price. Dressler (7), Neal (8) and Peterson. Farris, Cooper (4), Wolf (7) and Perez. Since I did this off game live I couldn’t find which pitchers won/lost/saved etc. HR — HAR: Schner, fourth inning, none on.
In other VBL action Monday:
Front Royal 4, Purcellville 1: Bryce Fisher tossed six innings and struck out eight as the Cardinals (7-14) snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.
Fisher gave up one run on four hits on the mound for Front Royal. The home team got out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first innings and scattered runs as the game went on to beat the Cannons (7-12). Sean Means got the save on the mound.
Carlton Harper and Trent Jeffcoat each finished with a pair of hits for Front Royal. Justin Acal had the only RBI of the game for Purcellville in the loss along with a hit.
Brooks Caple and Tyler Muscar (James Madison) combined for 12 strikeouts on the night for the Cannons.
Purcellville: 000 001 000 — 1 4 2
Front Royal: 200 110 00x — 4 9 5
Caple, Lott (5), Muscar (5), Miramontes (8) and Torres. Fisher, Muñoz (7), Means (9) and Poppell. W — Fisher (1-3). L — Caple (1-1). SV — Means.
New Market 8, Strasburg 2: It was a full team effort from the Rebels as the second and third teams in the VBL North Division battled at Rebels Park. New Market (11-10) used a combined pitching performance with hot bats to pick up the victory.
A four-run fifth inning put the game out of reach for the Express (12-8). Trey Cruz led the Rebels with a trio of hits and a pair of RBI’s in four plate appearances. Dom Popa followed, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jett Jackson started for New Market, striking out six in four innings pitched and only allowing one hit. Brian Valigosky got the win with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. Anthony Ursitti took the loss for Strasburg, surrendering six runs on seven hits and striking out three in 4.2 innings tossed.
Zach Ketterman had a pair of hits for the Express.
Strasburg: 000 011 000 — 2 5 4
New Market: 011 141 00x — 8 9 3
Ursitti, Sharp (5), Swygert (7), Rosenkrantz (8) and Hooks. Jackson, Valigosky (5), Sanchez (8) and Sute. W — Valigosky (3-0). L — Ursitti (0-1).
Woodstock 10, Winchester 0: An offensive showing combined by a shutout performance on the mound led the River Bandits (13-7) to an eight-inning road victory and getting back in the winning column.
Frankie Ritter, Renzo Gonzalez, Albert Espinosa and Braden Forchic all had a pair of hits for Woodstock. Gonzalez finished with two RBIs as well and Hunter Smith also picked up a pair of RBIs.
Kelan Hoover and Stephen Pena pitched a combined shutout for the River Bandits. Hoover got the win, striking out five and surrendering no runs in six innings pitched. Pena closed, tossing two innings and striking out two.
Four players picked up a hit for Winchester (9-11). David Warren took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out one in four innings pitched.
Woodstock: 130 004 02 — 10 11 0
Winchester: 000 000 00 — 0 4 4
Hoover, Pena (7) and Espinosa. Warren, Keane (5), Zerbel (6), Gutierrez (7) and Leach. W — Hoover (3-0). L — Warren (1-3).
