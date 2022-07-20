There's a new first-place team in the Valley Baseball League.
Harrisonburg continued its hot streak Tuesday, hitting the road to take on Waynesboro in a battle of the league's top two teams and coming away with a 5-1 victory at Kate Collins Field to move into the top spot in the South Division.
Seaver King homered in the sixth inning and finished with two hits. Christian Ficca had a team-high three hits and two RBIs for the Turks (23-12).
Matthew Mamatas also finished with a pair of hits for Harrisonburg.
Mitchell Farris got the win, tossing five innings and striking out three for the Turks.
For the Generals, JC Toro took the loss, striking out four through 5.2 innings pitched.
Josh Fortenberry struck out three and allowed no hits in 2.2 innings pitched.
Joseph Sullivan III led Waynesboro (24-14-1) with a pair of hits. Garrett Howe had the only run batted in for the Generals.
Harrisonburg 100 003 001 — 5 11 1
Waynesboro 000 010 000 — 1 6 1
Farris, DeLisi (6), Culkin (9) and Perez. Toro, Fortenberry (6), Pleasants (9) and Garrison. W — Farris (4-1). L — Toro (1-1). HR — HAR: King, sixth inning, none on.
In other VBL action Tuesday:
Charlottesville 3, Strasburg 1: Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman and Christian Howe combined for a one-run game on the mound as Charlottesville took down Strasburg in the second game of a doubleheader at First Bank Park.
The two pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.
Kalvin Alexander had a pair of hits and an RBI in the win for the Tom Sox (21-14).
For the Express (20-17), Ty Hooks had a hit and an RBI to lead the offense. Parker Wakeman took the loss, tossing two strikeouts and surrendering three runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Trevor Sharp struck out six in relief for Strasburg.
Earlier in the day, the Tom Sox picked up another win over the Express, this one by a final of 4-3. Charlottesville scored four runs in the seventh inning to win it.
Tre Yesavage struck out eight in five innings for Charlottesville.
Christian Martin finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense while Cole Wagner and Alexander also had a pair of hits.
For the Express, Armando Albert and Brandon Parks had a hit and an RBI. Robert Kelly started on the mound, tossing five innings and striking out four.
Charlottesville 120 000 0 — 3 5 0
Strasburg 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Lunsford-Shenkman, Howe (5) and Rojas. Wakeman, Sharp (2), Jackman (7) and Hooks. W — Lunsford-Shenkman (1-0). L — Wakeman (1-2). SV — Howe (1).
Purcellville 5, New Market 1: Rocco Reid tossed seven innings and struck out seven as Purcellville picked up a victory over New Market on the road.
Ryne Guida was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Cannons (14-21) while Bear Madliak finished with two hits and an RBI to round out the offense.
For the Rebels (19-19), Benjamin Stevens and Wyatt Morgan had two hits a piece.
Blayne Deaton took the loss on the mound, tossing a team-high four innings and striking out four.
Purcellville 300 011 000 — 5 9 1
New Market 100 000 000 — 1 8 1
Reid, Miramontes (8) and Madliak. Deaton, Mendoza (5), Byers (7), Sanchez (9) and Stevens. W — Reid (2-2). L — Deaton (3-2).
Covington 3, Staunton 2: Covington scored in the bottom of the seventh on a Carlos Castillo single to take down Staunton at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Trevor Wall threw seven innings in the win, striking out five for the Lumberjacks while Carson Lowder entered in the eighth and got the save.
Castillo led Covington (16-20) with three hits and an RBI and Nate Stocum and Luke Arnold finished with two hits a piece.
For the Braves (15-23), David Pereira led the offensive efforts with a trio of hits and a pair of RBIs. Wesley Arrington took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits.
Staunton 000 002 000 — 2 6 3
Covington 011 000 10x — 3 8 0
Payne, Arrington (3), Dressler (7) and Pereira. Wall, Lowder (8) and Piulats. W — Wall (3-0). L — Arrington (1-3). SV — Lowder (1).
