Mitch Farris continued his strong summer in Harrisonburg on Wednesday as he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and the Turks bounced back in impressive fashion, taking down Covington 13-8 in Valley Baseball League action at Casey Field.
Seaver King and Sam Schner each finished with a pair of RBIs while Michael Rosario added two hits for Harrisonburg, which has won eight of its last nine overall.
Matthew Gainer got the win, tossing five innings and recording one strikeout on the mound while Sean Culkin (James Madison) closed, striking out one in two innings pitched for the Turks (19-11).
Bradke Lohry led the Lumberjacks (14-17) with three hits.
Carlos Castillo finished with a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs.
Five other Covington players record two hits for the night while Mason Millett took the loss on the mound, striking out six in 3.2 innings pitched.
Harrisonburg 001 740 001 — 13 10 3
Covington 010 010 321`— 8 17 3
Gainer, McClure, J (6) and Perez. McClure, L (7), Culkin (8) and Warden. Millett, Long (4), Standen (6), Music (9) and Ketzner. W — Gainer (1-1). L — Millett (0-2). HR — COV: Ketzner, second inning, none on.
In other VBL action Wednesday:
Charlottesville 7, Staunton 5: Charlottesville picked up a big victory at home over Staunton on Wednesday, snapping the Braves' three-game winning streak.
Charlottesville improves to 18-12 and has eight wins in its last nine games.
The Tom Sox scored early on in the game to get the victory. The Braves had a two-run rally in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Matthew Prevesk was 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory for Charlottesville, both team-highs, and Carter Cunningham had a homer.
Trey Yunger also picked up a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Tom Sox.
Trey Yesavage picked up the win, tossing three innings as the starter and striking out three for Charlottesville. John Armstrong had a team-high four strikeouts.
For the Braves, Luke Payne took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits as the starter. Wesley Arrington closed and struck out three through five innings pitched.
Felix Diaz highlighted the offense for Staunton (12-21), going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Nicolas Rodriguez finished with a pair of hits for the Braves.
Staunton 000 201 002 — 5 9 2
Charlottesville 013 120 00x — 7 11 2
Payne, Arrington (4) and Cotten. Yesavage, Humenay (4), Armstrong (7), Billings (9) and Norman. W — Yesavage (1-1). L — Payne (0-3). HR — STA: Diaz, sixth inning, none on. HR — CHAR: Cunningham, second inning, none on.
Winchester 3, Woodstock 0: Brian Young struck out nine in 5.2 innings pitched as Winchester earned a shutout victory over Woodstock at Jim Barnett Park.
Avery Stephens picked up the save for the Royals (12-20) as part of the three-pitcher shutout effort.
Will Marcy and Blake Vineyard finished with two hits a piece for Winchester while Leighton Banjoff had a team-high two RBIs.
For the River Bandits (19-13), John Gillis took the loss, striking out six as the starter across four innings of work.
Woodstock 000 000 000 — 0 3 1
Winchester 010 200 00x — 3 8 0
Gillis, Wengert (5), ONeal (8) and Wachs. Young, Huge (6), Stephens (8) and Bittner. W — Young (3-1). L — Gillis (1-1). SV — Stephens (1).
Purcellville 5, New Market 4: It took 10 innings, but Purcellville scored a run in the top of the 10th and held off a New Market surge to pick up the road victory.
Bear Madliak scored an unearned run on a balk to give the Cannons the win.
Agyei Quinichett and Tyler Muscar (James Madison) both tossed six strikeouts for Purcellville (12-19-1), but Dalton Ross took the win as the closer, striking out two.
Mikey Brinton, Tucker Lemay, Justin Acal and Brady Drawbaugh finished with a hit and an RBI apiece for the Cannons. Brinton also hit the game's lone home run.
For the Rebels (18-15), Dom Popa had a team-high three hits and Kyle Joye led New Market with two RBIs.
Will Smith took the loss, striking out six in two innings pitched for New Market.
Purcellville 010 001 101 1 — 5 7 1
New Market 100 020 010 0 — 4 11 3
Quinichett, Muscar (6), Ross (9) and Roney. Deaton, Boyle (6), Valigosky (7), Smith (9) and Lambert. W — Ross (3-1). L — Smith (0-1). HR — PUR: Brinton, second inning, none on.
