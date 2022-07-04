Logan McClure pitched five shutout innings, giving up just four hits and zero walks with two strikeouts and Sammy Cooper tossed two perfect frames in relief, racking up a trio of strikeouts in the process, as Harrisonburg completed a doubleheader sweep of Front Royal with a 9-0 victory on Sunday in the second game of Valley Baseball League action at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Seaver King was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Turks (15-10) while Michael Rosario also impressed with two hits, a run scored and a pair of RBIs.
Versatile first baseman Mitchell Farris had three hits and an RBI for Harrisonburg while Matthew Mamatas also had a trio of hits.
Brady Gumpf and Jaylon Lee, the standout outfielder that's transferring from Eastern Mennonite to James Madison, also chipped in for the Turks with a hit and an RBI each.
For the Cardinals (10-17), Trent Jeffcoat led the way with a pair of hits while Christian Campbell also chipped in with a double.
Earlier in the day, Matthew Gainer pitched three innings, giving up no runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts and Evan Smith (James Madison) had another big-time outing with four frames tossed, giving up three hits, two walks and striking out four as Harrisonburg earned a 1-0 win over Front Royal.
Farris had an RBI double for the lone run of the game for the Turks while King led the way with a pair of hits at the plate.
For the Cardinals in the loss, Bryce Fisher was impressive with six innings pitched, giving up one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four. Jeffcoat, meanwhile, had a trio of hits.
Harrisonburg 203 110 2 — 9 14 2
Front Royal 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
McClure, Cooper (6) and Warden, Stadler. Ponder, Adams (3), Sachais (5), Munoz (7), Stanhope (7) and Swarmer. W — McClure (1-0). L — Ponder (1-3).
In other VBL action Sunday:
Waynesboro 4, Purcellville 4: For the first time since 2007, a VBL game finished in a tie when Waynesboro and Purcellville opted to end the game in the eighth inning after the home-plate umpire was hit by a bat and left the game due to injury.
Gavin Mortenson got the start on the mound for the Generals (17-9-1) and gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings of work before Orlando Hernandez pitched three innings of one-hit baseball with six strikeouts.
At the plate for Waynesboro, Jalen Vasquez was 2-for-3 with his fourth home run of the season and a trio of RBIs to lead the way.
For the Cannons (8-16-1), Brooks Caple allowed three runs on three hits and a trio of walks while racking up seven strikeouts.
Justin Acal led Purcellville with a pair of hits and two RBIs.
In the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, Kelsey Ward tossed five innings, giving up a run on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts for the Generals in a 5-2 road victory.
Tyler Borges led Waynesboro with a double, a triple and an RBI.
For the Cannons, Bear Madliak had two hits and an RBI as well while Ryne Guida also finished with two hits and a run scored.
Waynesboro 000 300 01 — 4 5 0
Purcellville 001 200 01 — 4 5 0
Mortenson, Hernandez (6) and Useche. Caple, Miramontes (6), Washington (7) and Torres. HR — WAY: Vasquez, fourth inning, two on.
Woodstock 3, Staunton 0: Tyler Wilkinson gave up just two hits and zero walks while striking out six as part of a complete-game shutout effort on the mound for Woodstock as it completed a doubleheader sweep of Staunton at Central High.
Justin Wachs led the River Bandits (16-9) with a pair of hits, including a double, while Tomas Sanchez had a two-run single.
For the Braves (8-18), Miles Hellums took the loss but gave up just one earned run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings.
Earlier in the day, Woodstock came away with a 2-1 victory behind four innings of one-hit baseball from Kelan Hoover.
Hoover allowed no runs on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts while Frankie Ritter led the way at the plate with an RBI single.
For Staunton, Andrew Bennett had an RBI single for its only run.
Staunton 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Woodstock 020 010 x — 3 7 1
Hellums, Brizendine (4), Matheney (7) and Pereira. Wilkinson and Wachs. W — Wilkinson (2-4). L — Helums (2-1).
Charlottesville 2, Winchester 0: Drew Bryan pitched five shutout innings, giving up just two hits and a walk with six strikeouts and Bobby Olsen and Braden Halladay pitched two strong relief frames as Charlottesville defeated Winchester in a low-scoring affair to complete a doubleheader sweep at Jim Barnett Park.
Carter Cunningham led the Tom Sox (12-11) with a trio of hits.
For the Royals (11-14), Leighton Banjoff had a pair of hits while Jackson Lyons gave up two runs on four hits and a trio of walks.
In the first game, Garrett Spikes was 4-for-4 with a two-run homer in Charlottesville’s 7-3 victory.
Cunningham added three hits and a pair of RBIs in the win.
Winchester was led by Corey Dowdell with a pair of hits and a run scored while Chayce Bryant finished with a two-run double.
Charlottesville 101 000 0 — 2 5 0
Winchester 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Bryan, Olsen (6), Halladay (7) and Alexander. Lyons, Young (5) Thompson (7) and Leach. W — Bryan (2-0). L — Lyons (0-1). SV — Halladay (1).
Covington 10, New Market 9: At Casey Field, Cooper George was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Covington a wild walk-off win over New Market in extra innings in the second game of a doubleheader to salvage a two-game split.
Nate Stocum was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Lumberjacks (12-12) while John Schroeder also had three hits and two RBIs.
For the Rebels (16-12), Matthew Russo had a two-run home run while Khi Holiday, Edwin Martinez Pagani, Bryce Fowler, Kyle Joye and Dom Popa all contributed with two hits apiece at the plate.
In the first game between the two teams Sunday, Blayne Deaton pitched six innings, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight as New Market earned a 6-4 win.
Fowler led the Rebels with two hits and a trio of RBIs in that victory while Holiday also had two hits and three runs scored.
For the Lumberjacks, Garrett Bonnett pitched 3.2 no-hit innings in relief, giving up a pair of walks while also striking out two.
At the plate, Joshua Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the way while Luke Arnold also chipped in with a two-run homer.
New Market 001 116 00 — 9 13 2
Covington 230 120 11 — 10 7 1
Jackson, Brooks (2), Valigosky (5), Sanchez (7) and Sute, Lambert. Lucas, Wall (4), Lowder (6) and Schroeder. W — Lowder (2-1). L — Sanchez (0-2). HR — NM: Russo, sixth inning, one on.
