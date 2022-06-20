Two unearned runs in the seventh inning by Carlos Perez and Michael Rosario gave Harrisonburg a bit of an unexpected 2-1 walk-off victory over Winchester in a wild second game of a Valley Baseball League doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
Rosario finished with a hit and a run scored for Harrisonburg (9-5) while Seaver King added a hit as well. Logan McClure tossed five innings for the Turks, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out two. Casey Smith (James Madison) pitched two innings in relief, surrendering one run on two hits.
For the Royals (7-9), Chase Nixon had a team-high three hits while Colton Ryals and Corey Dowdell added one apiece.
Jarrett Maresco pitched six innings in the loss, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out four.
Nixon had the only RBI of the game for both teams in the sixth inning.
Earlier in the day, the Turks picked up another win over the Royals with a 3-0 victory behind a stout pitching performance.
Mitchell Farris and Sean Culkin (James Madison) combined for seven strikeouts on the mound. Farris had the victory, allowing three hits while Culkin earned the save. Rosario and Jake Stradler finished with a hit and an RBI.
Danny Thompson pitched five innings in the loss, recording two strikeouts and allowing two runs on two hits. Will Long and Junior Maldonado Jr. each had two hits a piece.
Winchester 000 001 0 — 1 5 4
Harrisonburg 000 000 2 — 2 2 0
Maresco, Brodeur (7) and Rivera. McClure, Smith (6) and Perez. W — Smith (2-0). L — Brodeur (0-1).
In other VBL action Sunday:
Waynesboro 4, New Market 3: Tanner Garrison scored for the Generals in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walk-off win for Waynesboro over New Market at Kate Collins Field.
Matt Cedarburg finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the Generals (8-6) while Matt Ruiz added two hits and Miguel Useche had an RBI.
Josh Fortenberry relieved Gavin Mortenson and tossed two innings, allowing no runs on no hits and striking out two for Waynesboro in the victory.
Edwin Martínez Pagani led the Rebels (7-8) with two RBIs and a hit while Eli Burwash finished with two runs scored.
Earlier in the day, the Generals scored four runs in the first inning and New Market never came back as Waynesboro picked up a 5-1 victory.
Victor Castillo had a team-high two hits for Waynesboro. Kelsey Ward tossed five innings for the Generals and recorded two strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits.
Martínez Pagani’s double in the first scored the only run for the Rebels in the game. Brian Valigosky pitched 3.2 innings in the loss, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out three.
New Market 002 010 0 — 3 2 1
Waynesboro 110 100 1 — 4 9 0
Blantz, Tate (4). Byers (5) and Sute. Mortenson, Fortenberry (6) and Garrison. W — Fortenberry (1-0). L — Byers (1-1).
Charlottesville 2, Purcellville 1: In the low-scoring affair, the three first-inning runs combined were the only scores of the day as Charlottesville pulled out a victory in the second game of the doubleheader over Purcellville.
The game was a pitcher's duel as the Tom Sox (8-5) and Cannons (5-10) combined for 18 strikeouts. Emmett Bice pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four. Tyler McLoughlin recorded the save for Charlottesville.
Jarvis Evans Jr. finished with seven strikeouts for the Cannons and surrendered two runs on two hits. Mikey Brinton had a game-high two hits for Purcellville.
Earlier in the day, the Tom Sox had a big victory behind Cole Wagner’s three RBIs, beating the Cannons 13-6.
Matthew Prevesk had a team-high three hits and Gavin Abrams finished with two hits and two RBIs for Charlottesville.
Justin Acal led Purcellville with four hits and had two RBIs. Three other players recorded two hits a piece for the Cannons.
DJ Burke recorded three strikeouts as the Cannon's starter on the mound in the losing effort and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman had six strikeouts for the Tom Sox.
Purcellville 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Charlottesville 200 000 x — 2 2 1
Evans Jr., Washington (6) and Torres. Bice, Nove (6), McLoughlin (7) and Ericsson. W — Bice (1-0). L — Evans Jr. (0-1). SV — McLoughlin.
Front Royal 5, Covington 4: At Bing Crosby Stadium, Connor Frost scored in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off win for the Cardinals over Covington.
Jack Hay with two hits and two RBIs for Front Royal while Dallas Hite and Riley Frost each had a hit in the win for the Cardinals (6-8). Michael Schultz was Front Royal’s starter and surrendered four runs on eight hits.
Landon Lucas had a good outing for Covington (5-8), finishing with six strikeouts on the mound and allowing four runs on five hits. Ben Nippolt finished with two hits for the Lumberjacks.
Earlier in the day, Covington picked up a road victory over the Cardinals, winning 3-2 in the first game of the Sunday doubleheader. Gavin Baird and John Schroeder finished with two hits a piece in the victory.
Aaron Potter picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits. Kyle Music had the save for the Lumberjacks, coming into the seventh and going clean.
Front Royal’s pitchers had a good outing in the first game. Grant Adams pitched three innings in relief, recording five strikeouts and allowing no runs and no hits. Jack Cossa struck out four as the Cardinal's starter.
Covington 103 000 0 — 4 8 2
Front Royal 120 010 1 — 5 5 3
Lucas, Gorczyca (6) and Ketzner. Schultz, Muñoz (6), Ponder (7) and Carter. W — Ponder (1-0). L — Gorczyca (1-2).
Strasburg 10, Staunton 2: First-place Strasburg used a five-run fourth inning to cruise past Staunton on the road at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Jorge De Goti led Strasburg with a trio of hits and RBIs, both team-highs. Henry Koehler and Gehrig Ebel both finished with two hits while Drake Kerr had a pair of RBIs.
Lucas Hartman got the start for the Express (11-5) and recorded seven strikeouts in five innings while Kyle Demi closed and finished with three strikeouts.
Marty Neal had five strikeouts in two innings pitched for Staunton (5-11) but surrendered three runs on two hits as the closer. Joe Delossantos and Andrew Bennett each had a hit for the Braves.
Bryant Goolsby finished with the only RBI for Staunton.
Earlier in the day, Strasburg picked up another road win by a score of 5-3.
Garrett McMillan finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jonah Cox had a pair of hits in the victory and Layton Deloach got the win on the mound, allowing one run in two innings pitched.
Bennett picked up a pair of hits in the loss for the Braves. Alex LaRue tossed four innings for Staunton, surrendering one run on four hits and striking out three in the loss.
Strasburg 011 500 3 — 10 10 3
Staunton 000 002 0 — 2 3 0
Hartman, Myers (6), Demi (7) and Ebel. Barker, Matheney (3), Neal (6) and Peterson. W — Hartman (1-0). L — Barker (0-1).
