On a rainy day in the Valley Baseball League, Waynesboro cruised to a doubleheader win Sunday, taking the second contest against traveling Front Royal 9-6 at Kate Collins Field. The Generals notched seven runs in the later innings to earn the victory as Waynesboro (15-7) picked up its sixth straight victory.
Kasey Caras finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs. John Montes and Joesph Sullivan III both had two hits in three plate appearances with Montes adding another two RBIs.
Matt Cedarburg, Matt Ruiz, and Edrick Felix all finished with a hit for the Generals.
David Rossow highlighted the pitching performance for Waynesboro, pitching two innings in the win and striking out four. J.D. Price earned the save on the mound, entering in the seventh to close out the game. Michael Schultz pitched 4.2 innings in the loss for the Cardinals (6-14), surrendering five runs on five hits and striking out four.
Drew Camp was 3-for-4 in the loss and had two RBIs. Noah Carter rounded out the offensive effort, finishing with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.
Earlier in the day, Waynesboro cruised past Front Royal in an 11-1 five-inning victory. The Generals started fast with a six-run first inning and the Cardinals never recovered.
Garrett Bogart homered in the win, picking up four RBIs and two hits. Jalen Vasquez also had a home run, finishing with a hit and an RBI. Ruiz had three RBIs for Waynesboro while Felix and Cedarburg each had a pair of hits.
Kelsey Ward picked up the win on the mound as the starter struck out seven.
For the Cardinals, Brennan Chrisholm finished with a hit and an RBI.
Front Royal: 220 200 0 — 6 10 3
Waynesboro: 200 232 x — 9 9 1
Schultz, Greenleaf (5) and Carter. Chittum, Batcher (3), Rossow (5), Price (7), and Garrison. W — Rossow. L — Greenleaf. SV — Price.
In other VBL action Sunday:
Staunton 6, New Market 3: The Braves held their own in the second game behind a six-strikeout performance by Miles Hellums to split the doubleheader with New Market.
Hellums pitched a team-high three innings in relief, allowing no runs on no hits and striking out seven. Joel Delossantos led the Braves (7-14) with two runs and four different players came up with a hit on the night for Staunton.
Matthew Russo led the Rebels (10-10) with a home run in the loss. Evan Byers pitched 2.2 innings for New Market, finishing with four strikeouts.
Earlier in the day, New Market picked up a 6-2 victory over the Braves at home. The Rebel's bats got hot in the fourth to score four runs, which sealed it in the seven-inning affair.
Edwin Martínez Pagani homered in the win, finishing with three RBI. Bryce Fowler and Trey Cruz each had two hits in the victory for New Market.
Blayne Deaton pitched a complete game for the Rebels, surrendering two runs on four hits and striking out five.
For the Braves, Ryan Peterson led the offensive effort, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run.
Staunton: 202 200 0 — 6 4 0
New Market: 002 100 0 — 3 4 2
Cook, Matheney (3), Hellums (5), and Price. Mendoza, Byers (3), Cooper (6), Donahue (6) and Sute. W — Hellums (2-0). L — Mendoza (0-2). HR — NEW: Russo, fourth inning, none on.
Covington 5, Woodstock 1: Aaron Potter pitched a complete game in the victory for the Lumberjacks as the team picked up its third straight win.
Potter threw four strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits in six innings pitched in the victory effort for Covington (8-10). Jacob Faivre pitched four innings as the starter for Woodstock (12-7), surrendering two runs on five hits.
Luke Arnold and John Urena were both 3-for-3 for the Lumberjacks, with Urena adding a home run. Evan Wickeri had a pair of hits in the win.
Renzo Gonzalez had the only RBI for the River Bandits. Five different players recorded a hit for Woodstock.
Covington: 020 011 1 — 5 12 0
Woodstock: 000 001 x — 1 5 2
Potter and Schroeder. Faivre, Thomas (5) and Wachs. W — Potter (2-1). L — Faivre (0-2). HR — COV: Urena, fifth inning, none on.
